Roma vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Top spot of Group A is in the balance as Roma and Young Boys face off against each other at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The Giallorossi lead the way in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League, with 10 points from the opening four games. The Swiss side can draw level with their Roman rivals with a win.

Roma's 2-0 win over Cluj in the previous matchday extended their unbeaten run to 11 games, which came to an emphatic end against Napoli on the weekend.

On an emotional night where the Neapolitans paid tribute to Diego Maradona, the Partenopei ran riot, hammering Roma 4-0.

“We played without the aggression and the courage you need when you are playing a team like Napoli.



"We have to accept the result and make sure we work hard to correct the mistakes we made."



Young Boys kept their unbeaten run going in the previous matchday, defeating CSKA Sofia by a 1-0 scoreline in Bulgaria.

The Swiss champions continued their excellent form in the Swiss Super League, climbing to the top of the table with a 3-0 win away to Lausanne.

Jordan Lefort, Felix Mambimbi and Jean Pierre Nsame found the net in a virtuoso performance from the Bern-based team.

Das Spiel ist zu Ende, YB gewinnt die Premiere im Stade de la Tuilière gegen Lausanne mit 3:0 💛🖤

Roma vs Young Boys Head-to-Head

The previous group stage game was the first meeting between these two sides, with Roma needing two second-half goals to win 2-1 in Switzerland.

Young Boys' last trip to Italy came in the group stage of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, where Juventus hammered them 3-0 in Turin. The Swiss side have tasted success on Italian soil though, a 3-2 win over Udinese in the group stage of the 2012-13 UEFA Europa League.

Roma form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Young Boys form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Roma vs Young Boys Team News

Roma

Paulo Fonseca welcomed Edin Dzeko, Roger Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini back into the fold against Napoli but lost the latter to injury during the game. There was welcome news as centre-back Marash Kumbulla announced a negative test for COVID-19 and should be available for this game.

Chris Smalling is still nursing a knee injury, while Federico Fazio is in isolation. Having already qualified for the knockouts, Fonseca is likely to play a second-string side.

Injuries: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Davide Santon, Gianluca Mancini

COVID-19: Federico Fazio

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Young Boys

Young Boys coach Gerardo Seoane lost captain Fabian Lustenberger to injury against Sofia in the previous round. Centre-back Nicolas Burgy is likely to replace him.

Having rotated his side in the game against Lausanne, Seoane is likely to restore his first-choice XI. He will have to decide between a 3-4-3 formation that he played against Roma in their first game or his usual 4-4-2 formation.

Injuries: Fabian Lustenberger, Christopher Pereira, Marvin Spielmann, Esteban Petignat, Sandro Lauper

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Roma vs Young Boys Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Marash Kumbulla, Bryan Cristante, Juan Jesus; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Gonzalo Villar, Riccardo Calafiori; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Carles Perez; Borja Mayoral

Young Boys (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos (GK); Silvan Hefti, Mohammed Aly Camara, Nicolas Burgy, Ulisses Garcia; Christian Fassnacht, Fabian Rieder, Vincent Sierro, Miralem Sulejmani; Meschak Elia, Jean-Pierre Nsame.

Roma vs Young Boys Prediction

Roma are already through to the round of 32, but with top spot still up for grabs, they'll be raring to bounce back from the Napoli rout. Young Boys are in good form, but a trip to the Olimpico might be a tough task, especially given Borja Mayoral's great form in the UEFA Europa League.

Expect a home win for the Italians, although Young Boys will make it tough.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 Young Boys