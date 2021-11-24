Roma vs Zorya prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Roma and Zorya will battle for three points in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Genoa in Serie A on Sunday. Teenage Ghanaian sensation Felix Afena-Gyan stepped off the bench to score a brace, prompting his manager to get him an expensive gift.

Zorya fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Lviv in the Ukrainian Premier League on Saturday.

Just one point separates the two sides in Group C on the continent. Roma are currently better-placed, with their seven points good enough for second place.

Zorya are one point behind them in third and two points behind table-toppers Bodo Glimt.

Roma vs Zorya Head-to-Head

Stephan El Sharawy, Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling all got on the scoresheet to guide AS Roma to a 3-0 away victory in the first leg.

The home side returned to winning ways at the weekend, halting a three-game winless run in the process. Zorya's defeat to Lviv ended their six-game winning streak in all competitions, in which clean sheets were registered in five.

Roma form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Zorya form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Roma vs Zorya Team News

Roma

Riccardo Calafiori has been ruled out until the end of the month with a muscle injury while Leonardo Spinazzola is still sidelined with the Achilles tendon injury he sustained at Euro 2020.

Gonzalo Villar and Bryan Cristante are in self-isolation for COVID-19 while Matías Vina is a doubt for Zorya's visit.

Injuries: Riccardo Calafiori, Leonardo Spinazzola

COVID-19: Gonzalo Villar, Bryan Cristante

Doubtful: Matías Vina

Suspension: None

Zorya

Mykyta Shevchenko is the only injury concern for the Ukrainians.

Injury: Mykyta Shevchenko

Suspension: None

Roma vs Zorya Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio (GK); Gianluca Mancini, Marash Kumbulla, Roger Ibanez; Stephan El Shaarawy, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Tammy Abraham

Zorya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dmytro Matsapura (GK); Igor Snurnitsyn, Maksym Imerekov, Lovro Cvek, Denys Favorov; Sergiy Buletsa, Ahmed Alibekov, Artem Gromov; Shahab Zahedi, Oleksandr Gladkyi, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

Roma vs Zorya Prediction

Roma are overwhelming favorites but their indifferent form of late means Zorya have a shot at leaving the Italian capital with something.

The hosts have also struggled defensively, which is surprising considering they are coached by Jose Mourinho. Both sides still have a shot at qualifying for the next round with a win and are likely to go all out in search of victory.

However, Roma's superior quality should shine through and we are backing I Giallorossi to secure maximum points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: AS Roma 3-1 Zorya

Edited by Peter P