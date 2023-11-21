Roma Women vs Ajax Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 23rd 2023

AS Roma Women will welcome Ajax Women to Stadio Tre Fontane for a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Sassuolo in Serie A Femminile. Manuela Giugliano and Saki Kumagai scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Ajax, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Twente in the Vrouwen Eredivisie. Renate Jansen's 22nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

de Godendochters will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game saw them claim a surprise 2-0 home win over PSG last week. Roma, meanwhile shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to Bayern Munich.

The stalemate left the Italians joint-second in Group C while Ajax lead the way at the summit on three points.

Roma Women vs Ajax Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Roma have made a 12-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, winning 11 games in this run and scoring at least two goals in all 12 games.

Twente's victory over Ajax ended a seven-game winning streak in all competitions for the latter.

Seven of Ajax's last nine games across competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Roma's victory over Sassuolo ended their run of six successive games in all competitions to produce over 2.5 goals.

Roma Women vs Ajax Women Prediction

These two sides claimed shock results in their tournament opener last week to indicate that qualification from this group might not be as straightforward as initially expected.

Roma, in particular, proved their mettle, coming back from being two goals down at halftime to snatch a point against Bayern. Le Giallorosse have started the campaign immaculately and are on course to successfully defend their league title. Ajax followed up their Champions League victory with a defeat in the league over the weekend and will be keen to get back to winning ways.

We are backing Roma to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Roma Women 2-1 Ajax Women

Roma Women vs Ajax Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Roma to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Roma to score Over 1.5 goals