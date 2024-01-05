Roma Women vs Juventus Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2023

Roma Women will trade tackles with Juventus Women in the Italian Women's Super Cup on Sunday.

Roma were last in action when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to PSG in the UEFA Women's Champions League in December 2023. Tabita Chawinga, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Korbin Albert all scored for the Parisians while Manuela Giugliano scored a late consolation strike in the 88th minute.

Juventus, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Sampdoria Women in the Serie A Femminile.

Le Bianconere booked their spot in the Super Cup as Coppa Italia winners last season while Roma won the league.

Roma Women vs Juventus Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 19th meeting between the two sides. Juventus have 13 wins to their name, Roma were victorious on five occasions while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Roma claimed a 3-1 away victory.

Four of Juventus' last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

AS Roma's last six games in all competitions have produced three goals or more, with each of the last four witnessing goals at both ends.

Juventus' defeat to Sampdoria ended their run of eight successive games to produce three goals or more.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with each of the last four producing over 3.5 goals.

Roma Women vs Juventus Women Prediction

AS Roma started the season with a 15-game unbeaten streak across competitions (one draw). However, they have lost two of their last three games - both to PSG in the Women's Champions League. These defeats have left them in danger of being eliminated in the group stage which would be far from ideal considering how they started.

Juventus, for their part, are Roma's nearest challengers domestically and getting a win here would give them a boost ahead of the resumption of the league next week.

Games between these two sides tend to be high-stakes affairs and, with a trophy on the line, both sides will go all out for the win. We are backing Roma to slightly edge the game with a narrow win.

Prediction: Roma Women 3-2 Juventus Women

Roma Women vs Juventus Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Roma Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Roma to score over 1.5 goals