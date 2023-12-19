Roma Women vs PSG Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Roma Women will welcome PSG Women to Stadio Tre Fontane for a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 comeback away victory over Como in Serie A Femminile. Elena Linari scored a second-half brace, with her goals coming either side of Lucia Di Guglielmo's strike to help Le Giallorosse twice come from behind to claim the win.

PSG, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback away win over city rivals Paris FC in the Division 1 Feminine. All three goals came in the first half, with Gaetane Thiney putting the hosts ahead while Sandy Batimore and Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored for the visitors.

Les Rouge-et-Bleu will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Roma last week.

Despite the win, they remain at the bottom of Group C with three points from three games. Roma are one point better off in second spot.

Roma Women vs PSG Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Roma's defeat in the reverse fixture is the sole loss they have suffered in 17 games this season (15 wins).

Five of PSG's last six games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Roma's last five games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, with each of the last four witnessing goals at both ends.

PSG's last seven games across competitions have produced at least eight corners.

Roma have scored at least two goals in all seven games they have played at home this term.

Roma Women vs PSG Women Prediction

Roma tasted defeat for the first time this season in the French capital and Alessandro Spugna's side got back to winning ways over the weekend.

PSG started the group stage by losing their opening two games but last week's victory has put them back in the qualification conversation. The race to finish in the top two in Group C is competitive, with all four sides having a shot.

We are backing Roma to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Roma 2-1 PSG

Roma Women vs PSG Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Roma to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Roma to score over 1.5 goals