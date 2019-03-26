Romario gives his verdict on Ronaldo-Messi debate

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best footballers ever

What's the story?

Barcelona legend Romario has said that Lionel Messi is technically more gifted than Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is the latter's work ethic and desire to succeed that needs to appreciated.

In case you didn't know...

Deciding the better between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is among the most hotly contested debates in the world football, which often derives different opinions from a different set of people.

Lionel Messi is in a terrific form this season, as he is currently leading the race for the European Golden Shoe. The Argentine has registered 39 goals in 37 games in all competitions so far this season.

On the other hand, Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer and has carried his Los Blancos form to the Allianz Stadium. The 34-year-old has scored 19 goals in the league thus far this season and is among the favorites to win the Serie A Golden Shoe.

He is in a great form in the Champions League as well, as he guided Juventus to the quarter-finals of the competition by scoring a brilliant hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the round-of-16 tie.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports, former Barcelona star Romario stated that Lionel Messi is more technically gifted than Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said:

"I love Messi, he's great, but it must also be said Cristiano Ronaldo is among the five best players in history. If I had to choose one to play with, I would stay with Messi. He's more technically gifted, I'd rather see Leo than Cristiano."

But one simply cannot ignore Ronaldo, according to the Brazilian. He added:

"He's a very focused guy with undeniable talent. It's necessary to celebrate him, he works to be the best. I think his evolution is a direct result of that work."

What's next?

Messi's Barcelona are scheduled to play against Espanyol in the league next, whereas, Juventus will face Empoli on March 30.

