Romelu Lukaku completes Inter Milan move

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Feature
45   //    09 Aug 2019, 03:06 IST

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the news?

Inter Milan have officially signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United on the transfer deadline day, 8 August 2019. The club announced the arrival, with the Belgian himself putting up a video from the club's official Twitter handle.

In case you didn't know...

Rumours of Lukaku to Inter have been making rounds for the whole transfer window this summer, and with both the player and the club keen on the move, it was evident that the transfer will take place anytime.

The Belgian striker flew to Milan overnight and was greeted by a galore of Inter fans at 2 a.m. According to sources, Lukaku had his medical at Milan's Humanitas Research Hospital ahead of official confirmation.

The heart of the matter

New manager Antonio Conte has reportedly told Inter's star striker Mauro Icardi that "he has no future at the club" and since then, the Italian boss has been hell bent on bringing Lukaku to the blue half of Milan.

Everton are due a £5m profit from Lukaku’s impending sale to Inter under the terms of the deal that took the Belgium striker to Old Trafford from Goodison Park in 2017.

The move comes in the backdrop of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being stressed due to Lukaku's increasing wage demands, but the 26-year-old is set to earn the same amount of wages at Inter as he did at Manchester United - €7m a year after tax, with bonuses on top.

Lukaku was fined two weeks' wages after missing the training without permission last week.

Antonio Conte had reportedly tried to sign Lukaku when he was the head coach at Chelsea, but the striker apparently chose to sign for the Red Devils. This time, the Italian coach didn't seem very keen on missing out on the deal.

What's ahead?

With Lukaku off to Inter, this definitely opens the hunt for another striker at United. With the club failing to sign a striker on the deadline day, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have added problems with the squad depth in the coming season


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Football Transfer News
