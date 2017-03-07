EPL 2016/17: Romelu Lukaku vs Harry Kane: Their rise to stardom

Both Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane have taken the Premier League by storm this season, but where do their similarities lie?

Lukaku is fast-becoming one of the best strikers in England

In the modern game, there’s no doubt that Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have the potential to be one day named alongside the best forwards to grace a football pitch. Heading into last weekend’s Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton, the duo were neck and neck in the race for the Golden Boot. It is, however, their rise to stardom that is perhaps the special story behind these two youngsters.

Born in Antwerp, Lukaku made his name as a youngster at RSC Anderlecht, where he was scouted by Europe’s elite clubs. Eventually, it was Chelsea that splashed the cash on the then 18-year-old, spending around £20 million.

At the time, Lukaku became a household name in Belgium, making his first-team debut at just 16. 16 goals in 37 league games, Lukaku had the traits of a Didier Drogba at a young age.

Eventually playing under Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, it didn’t work out for the Belgian who was sent out on loan to fellow Premier League club, West Bromwich Albion.

During his one season at WBA, Lukaku scored 17 Premier League goals in 38 games which shot him to new heights. Does he stay at Chelsea for another season and risk not being played, or move on?

Kane’s phenomenal rise has contributed to Tottenham’s title challenge

Roberto Martinez brought him to Everton for a season-long loan spell in 2013, where he scored 15 Premier League goals, which ultimately prompted the Liverpool club to sign him on a permanent basis. It’s a deal that certainly worked out well too.

20 goals in his first fully fledged season as an Everton player was followed by his 25-goal tally in all competitions during 2015/16.

Now, Lukaku is on course for his best season to date. With 18 Premier League goals in 26 games, Ronald Koeman’s Everton are on course to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Meanwhile, also reaching new heights is Tottenham Hotspur’s, Harry Kane. Coming through Arsenal’s renowned youth academy, the now 23-year-old was snapped up by Spurs in 2004.

At one point, it looked as though the now England international was never going to make it.

Kane spent the 2012/13 season on loan at Norwich City, making just five appearances and failing to score. During that time, he was recalled and then sent on loan to Leicester City for the remainder of that season; failing to impress his bosses.

A relatively poor 2013/14 season saw Kane score just three Premier League goals in his full debut season for Tottenham Hotspur whilst it was the following year where he really started to impress under Mauricio Pochettino.

Scoring 21 goals in 34 appearances during the 2014/15 season, Kane was whom Spurs had been missing since the days of Jermaine Defoe and Robbie Keane in their prime. On the cusp of the England side, Kane finally made his England debut under Roy Hodgson in 2015.

Like Lukaku, Kane enjoyed his best season last year. 25 goals in 38 league appearances, the 23-year-old won the Golden Boot for the first time, whilst he’s right up there again this season with 19 goals.

Where the similarities lie

“Kane is scoring goals but he will always score goals. In his movement, maybe Romelu is physically a little stronger than Kane,” said Everton manager Koeman: “Romelu, in the long run, is still a bit faster physically and stronger, but Kane is clever in his movements.

“Both need support and creativity from other players behind them. Kane has a lot of support from Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and the full-backs.”

Whilst both Premier League stars are complete forwards, Lukaku seems to have a bit more about him. What the Belgian has over Kane is strength, pace and mobility. The Everton star can go past defenders with relative ease, whilst Kane is able to link up midfield and attack a little better than his counterpart.

Lukaku’s finishing has developed over time and his ruthlessness in front of goal is what he is best known for. Kane, meanwhile, has shown that he can score all types of goals, be it a header, one-on-one or a 30-yarder – the Englishman also appears to be more agile in the box.

Both Lukaku and Kane possess very similar attributes and it’s vital that both Everton and Tottenham keep hold of their star players. This season we’re seeing the best of both – something that the fans of the Premier League can be thankful for.