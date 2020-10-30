Ronald Koeman doesn't believe his job is under threat after Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is confident that there will be no repercussions to the position of head coach after the resignation of Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The former president resigned along with his board of directors as they faced a vote of no confidence from the club's 'socios'.

Koeman, who was appointed by Bartomeu last summer, has already made considerable changes to Barcelona since his appointment. The Dutch manager has moved away from the 4-3-3 formation, played frequently by the previous managers, to a 4-2-3-1.

Speaking about his role at the club, Koeman said:

"I don’t think [Bartomeu’s resignation] affects my position and if there is something that changes my situation they have to speak to me. I work as the head coach of Barcelona. We want to get the best results and perform well and improve our game individually and as a team. That is our job, where we are going to put our energy."

He added:

"The things outside of sport are not in our hands. We will see what happens. I’m not liberated far from it. Everyone has their own thoughts about what happened [with Bartomeu]. What the team has shown today is that it has not affected us. If something affected us, we would now have played a game like we did today."

Ronald Koeman confident that the head coach role will be unaffected despite Bartomeu resignation

Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona

Advertisement

Although Ronald Koeman's Barcelona are lingering at the 12th spot after five games in La Liga, there have been positive signs under the new manager. The Dutchman's willingness to give youngsters a chance in his starting line-up will encourage the Blaugrana supporters.

The 57-year-old has incorporated new signings Pedri and Francisco Trincão, with Ansu Fati given a major role in the side. Although Lionel Messi is yet to hit the heights of his other seasons, the Argentine's willingness to work off the ball proves Koeman's mettle as a manager.

Koeman has started well in the Champions League in a potentially tricky group with Juventus, Dynamo Kiev and Ferencváros. His side beat Juventus 0-2 away from home on Wednesday.