Ronaldinho Making The Most Of Life Behind Bars, Adding Another Trophy "A Pig"!

Last night, Ronaldinho, the former Barcelona man, added another trophy to his collection... but it's not exactly a prize you'd expect the Brazilian to be lifting!

With almost no football taking place at all due to COVID19, you may be wondering, how did a retired player, not only play but pick up a trophy?

The answer is the Brazilian took part in a prison futsal tournament in Paraguay helping his side become victorious.

Ronaldinho grew up playing futsal, in the streets of Brazil, as you'd expect, he still has bundles of ability which he expressed last night.

Ronaldinho and his brother are currently behind bars for trying to enter Paraguay with a false passport, with the investigation still ongoing, he's still waiting to be realised, however, despite this, it looks like it’s still all smiles for the footballing icon.

A report from Santiago Ravidlas suggests that during the match Ronaldinho helped his team to an 11-2 victory, with the man himself scoring five and assisting the other five.

Ronaldinho's prison football team with their trophy.



They won 11-2 with the man himself scoring 5 and assisting the other 6, as reported by @SantiRavidlasPy pic.twitter.com/OsLhyF94e4 — World Football Index (@WorldFootballi) March 13, 2020

There was also footage taken of one of Ronaldinho's goals!

Advertisement

📹#Dinho para el balón con la izquierda, se acomoda y pasa a un compañero, este devuelve la pared para que #Ronaldinho abra a la derecha, el crack ingresa burlando la marca y recibe la pelota para marcar ante un portero ya desparramado. #FiguraDelPartido o crack da camisa #10🇧🇷🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/XY7e6rJyCf — Santiago Ravidlas (@SantiRavidlasPy) March 14, 2020

What trophy was awarded for Ronaldinho and his winning team?

He adds to his collection which includes; Copa America, World Cup, La Liga, Champions League and Copa Libertadores, a 16kg suckling pig.

Yes, you read that correct, a 16kg suckling pig was awarded to the winners of the Prison tournament, as well as, a small trophy, it will certainly be a day that the prisoners who took part will never forget.

Despite being tough times for Ronaldinho, he is still keeping in high spirits, every time he is seen on camera, he always has a smile on his face, which is great to see for all football fans.

The next battle for the 39-Year-Old is on Tuesday off the field when he returns to court along with his brother, where several fans will be hoping the footballing icon is released.