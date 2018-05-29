Ronaldo and the most fantastic hairdos seen at a World Cup

Here's our select top 5 hairdos seen at a World Cup

Just look at that - the jersey, the wristbands, the hair!

The football World Cup. The pinnacle of the sport. The grandest stage of them all, an arena where the best footballers in the world showcase everything they have... the goals, the dribbles, the tackles, the skill.

It's one of Sport's great storytellers, bringing out the most poignant narratives, the David vs Goliath stories... the stage from which the whole world can see you.

And that's also why the quadrennial event turns into football's version of the Milan Fashion Week... footballers turning themselves into walking, talking pieces of art. Considering that their uniforms are, by their very nature, erm... uniform, footballers use their noggins as canvases and come out with some of the most fascinating sights known to man.

#5 Carlos Valderrama

If you lot think Marouane Fellaini and David Luiz have the most memorably distinct hairstyles in football history, it's only because you've not seen Carlos Valderrama in action.

Unmistakable for his shaggy mop of yellow-blonde hair atop a lanky 5ft 10in frame, Valderrama was also an infinitely better player than the two names mentioned above (if you are not talking about hair, simply mentioning Fellaini and Valderrama in the same sentence should be made a crime worthy of capital punishment) and graced three World Cups during the golden years of Colombian football.

His fame had quite a lot do with his cultured right foot, utter disregard for something as mundane as sprinting and footballing brain... but it was hair that made him a right proper global icon.