Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Ronaldo and the most fantastic hairdos seen at a World Cup

Here's our select top 5 hairdos seen at a World Cup

Anirudh Menon
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 19:27 IST
717

1994 World Cup Finals. Pasadena USA. 22nd June, 1994. USA 2 v Colombia 1. Colombia's captain Carlos Valderrama.
Just look at that - the jersey, the wristbands, the hair!

The football World Cup. The pinnacle of the sport. The grandest stage of them all, an arena where the best footballers in the world showcase everything they have... the goals, the dribbles, the tackles, the skill.

It's one of Sport's great storytellers, bringing out the most poignant narratives, the David vs Goliath stories... the stage from which the whole world can see you.

And that's also why the quadrennial event turns into football's version of the Milan Fashion Week... footballers turning themselves into walking, talking pieces of art. Considering that their uniforms are, by their very nature, erm... uniform, footballers use their noggins as canvases and come out with some of the most fascinating sights known to man.

Here, then, are our select top 5 hairdos seen at a World Cup...

#5 Carlos Valderrama

If you lot think Marouane Fellaini and David Luiz have the most memorably distinct hairstyles in football history, it's only because you've not seen Carlos Valderrama in action.

Unmistakable for his shaggy mop of yellow-blonde hair atop a lanky 5ft 10in frame, Valderrama was also an infinitely better player than the two names mentioned above (if you are not talking about hair, simply mentioning Fellaini and Valderrama in the same sentence should be made a crime worthy of capital punishment) and graced three World Cups during the golden years of Colombian football.

His fame had quite a lot do with his cultured right foot, utter disregard for something as mundane as sprinting and footballing brain... but it was hair that made him a right proper global icon.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Colombia Football Ronaldo Nazario Carlos Valderrama Iconic World Cup Moments
Page 1 of 5 Next
7 football crazy fans who have become legends
RELATED STORY
6 legends to have never won the Copa America
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Greatest Golden Boot Winners of All Time
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 great Brazilians who never got a World...
RELATED STORY
6 instances when players were sent-off after the final...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most important players in Group H
RELATED STORY
Adidas World Cup Away Kits: Ranked
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 3 teams that can spring a surprise
RELATED STORY
Top 3 World Cup Goals That Went Under The Radar
RELATED STORY
9 reasons why Ronaldo is the most complete striker of all...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018