“Ronaldo can create moments out of nothing and for that reason I’m backing a United win” – Ex-Man City star predicts Cristiano Ronaldo to help Manchester United beat Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo could lead the attack for Manchester United when they take on Newcastle United in the Premier League this weekend.

Looking ahead to the match, former Wolves and Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has tipped the Portuguese to lead the Red Devils to claim a vital victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After coming off the bench during Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Everton in the Premier League last time out, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Red Devils' starting line-up for their Europa League face-off against Omonia Nicosia yesterday.

Although he failed to find the back of the net, the Portuguese had a decent outing against Omonia, with a couple of fine attempts at goal. In fact, the Cyprus-based club had their goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to thank for not conceding against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during the game.

Following that performance, Joleon Lescott expects Ronaldo to keep his place in the starting line-up to face Newcastle this weekend.

“This is another tough one to call," the former Manchester City and Wolves centre-back wrote in his column for Livescore. "I’m expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to come back into the starting XI for Manchester United.

“I’ve been impressed with how Antony has started at Old Trafford, but Newcastle will be no easy task after climbing to sixth with two successive wins."

Explaining why he believes the Portuguese needs to start the game against the Magpies at Old Trafford on Sunday, Lescott singled out the Portuguese's ability to create something out of nothing.

“However, Ronaldo can create moments out of nothing and for that reason I’m backing a United win,” the Englishman said.

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

The Portuguese doesn't seem to have a major role in Erik Ten Hag's system at Old Trafford.

Despite failing to secure a move away from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford remains the subject of speculation.

It is believed that the Portuguese hasn't changed his mind about leaving the Red Devils and will be ready to depart if a serious suitor comes knocking in January.

So far this season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made 11 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions, with two goals and one assist to his name. However, he's started just five games so far, with only one coming in the English top flight and the remaining four in the Europa League.

