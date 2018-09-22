Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

'Ronaldo deserves Ballon d'Or over Modric', says Real Madrid teammate

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.27K   //    22 Sep 2018, 09:31 IST

Real Madrid v Real Betis - La Liga
Real Madrid seems divided over the subject

Following Luka Modric being awarded the UEFA Player of the Year award a few weeks ago, the world's imagination has been arrested by this very question - Modric or Ronaldo?

The award ceremony had been overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance following the snub from UEFA for the annual award, which he and his entourage felt was disrespectful to him to be treated in such a manner after the stellar season he enjoyed - helping Madrid to their third consecutive Champions League title.

This led to players, managers, officials, and fans alike making their stand clear on whether the Croatia captain and the player of the tournament in Russia deserved the plaudits.

Now, Luka Modric's teammate Casemiro has waded into troubled waters and has gone ahead and claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves all the plaudits after the season he had with Los Blancos in 2017/18.

The Juventus superstar netted 15 goals as Los Blancos clinched the 2017/18 Champions League crown, and Real midfielder Casemiro believes his former teammate deserves the upcoming Ballon d'Or.

"Luka's year has been spectacular," the Brazilian told reporters, according to FourFourTwo.
"But, in my opinion, I would give it to Cristiano Ronaldo because he has been the best throughout last season."

Casemiro was speaking after Real Madrid's Champions League victory over AS Roma. Los Blancos cruised to a 3-0 win and the midfielder believes the team can still improve despite their impressive performance.

Speaking about the result, Casemiro added:

"last year they reached the semi-finals, almost got to the final, we have to value the match we have played. I would say it was almost perfect, I'll keep the goal chances that we have created." 
"We will correct [mistakes], the important thing is to create 30 goal chances. With Luka, Toni [Kroos] and Isco we have known each other for a long time, the quality they have is impressive, everything is easier, I know them and we feel very comfortable."

Who do you think deserves the Ballon d'Or? Have your say in the comments section below!


Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luka Modric Cristiano Ronaldo
Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
Ivan Rakitic reveals his Ballon d'Or favorite
RELATED STORY
 3 players who can win the 2018 Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Rakitic firefights after claiming Real Madrid's...
RELATED STORY
5 players that will play important roles for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the Ballon...
RELATED STORY
Five incredible records shared by Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons we should end the Ronaldo and Messi debate
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to bring in two new stars, Juventus rejects...
RELATED STORY
Strengths and Weaknesses of Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
FT HUE REA
0 - 1
 Huesca vs Real Sociedad
Today RAY DEP 04:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alavés
Today CEL REA 07:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid
Today EIB LEG 07:45 PM Eibar vs Leganés
Today GET ATL 10:00 PM Getafe vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA ESP 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Espanyol
Tomorrow LEV SEV 03:30 PM Levante vs Sevilla
Tomorrow VIL VAL 07:45 PM Villarreal vs Valencia
Tomorrow REA ATH 11:30 PM Real Betis vs Athletic Club
24 Sep BAR GIR 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us