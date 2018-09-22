'Ronaldo deserves Ballon d'Or over Modric', says Real Madrid teammate

Real Madrid seems divided over the subject

Following Luka Modric being awarded the UEFA Player of the Year award a few weeks ago, the world's imagination has been arrested by this very question - Modric or Ronaldo?

The award ceremony had been overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's petulance following the snub from UEFA for the annual award, which he and his entourage felt was disrespectful to him to be treated in such a manner after the stellar season he enjoyed - helping Madrid to their third consecutive Champions League title.

This led to players, managers, officials, and fans alike making their stand clear on whether the Croatia captain and the player of the tournament in Russia deserved the plaudits.

Now, Luka Modric's teammate Casemiro has waded into troubled waters and has gone ahead and claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves all the plaudits after the season he had with Los Blancos in 2017/18.

The Juventus superstar netted 15 goals as Los Blancos clinched the 2017/18 Champions League crown, and Real midfielder Casemiro believes his former teammate deserves the upcoming Ballon d'Or.

"Luka's year has been spectacular," the Brazilian told reporters, according to FourFourTwo.

"But, in my opinion, I would give it to Cristiano Ronaldo because he has been the best throughout last season."

Casemiro was speaking after Real Madrid's Champions League victory over AS Roma. Los Blancos cruised to a 3-0 win and the midfielder believes the team can still improve despite their impressive performance.

Speaking about the result, Casemiro added:

"last year they reached the semi-finals, almost got to the final, we have to value the match we have played. I would say it was almost perfect, I'll keep the goal chances that we have created."

"We will correct [mistakes], the important thing is to create 30 goal chances. With Luka, Toni [Kroos] and Isco we have known each other for a long time, the quality they have is impressive, everything is easier, I know them and we feel very comfortable."

