'Ronaldo has given me the dirtiest look I’ve ever seen', says former Manchester United player

Former Manchester United player and Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross has revealed that he was subjected to one of Cristiano Ronaldo's "dirtiest looks" when he came on for the Red Devils in a League Cup game in 2006.

Shawcross began his career at Old Trafford before making loan moves to Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp and Stoke City. The centre-back was permanently signed by the Potters in January 2008 after a series of impressive performances while on loan at the club.

The Stoke City captain has now recalled his experience with Juventus star Ronaldo when they were both playing under Sir Alex Ferguson at United.

In November 2006, the Red Devils were trailing 1-0 in a League Cup game at Southend. In the hopes of getting an equalizer, Shawcross was subbed in as an emergency striker, alongside Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, in the 90th minute of the game.

According to the former Manchester United man, when he made his way to the pitch to join the others, Ronaldo gave him "the dirtiest look" he's ever seen.

Speaking in a Q&A with Stoke fans at Knypersley Sports Club (via Stoke Sentinel), Shawcross said, "I made my second appearance for Man Utd having still never really trained with the first team. I came on at Southend away and Fergie has gone to me, ‘Go on up front, just go and play off Ronaldo and Rooney."

"So I’ve run on and they’ve looked at me and they don’t really know who I am because I’ve never really trained with them and I’ve gone, ‘I’m just playing off you.’ Ronaldo has given me the dirtiest look I’ve ever seen."

He added, "I don’t think he’d know me now to be honest."

Ronaldo now plays for Serie A giants Juventus, who sit at the top of the Italian top flight this season. The Bianconeri outfit will next play AC Milan in the league this Saturday.

