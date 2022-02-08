Ronaldo, Messi, Salah: 10 most followed footballers on Instagram (February 2022)

We live in the social media era and enjoy unprecedented access into the lives of our favorite public personalities. Celebrities and athletes are some of the most popular people on social media websites like Instagram and Twitter.

They are known all around the globe and millions are interested in knowing what their favorite personalities are up to. The number of followers an athlete has on Instagram is a fairly decent measure of their popularity.

Without further ado, let's take a look at 10 of the most followed footballers on Instagram.

#10 Mohamed Salah - 47.9 million followers

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

The 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah is one of the most adored footballers in the world. The 29 year old recently came close to clinching the AFCON 2021 with his national side but fell to Senegal in the final in a penalty shootout.

Salah is one of the most in-form footballers in the world right now and has by far been the best player in the Premier League this season.

#9 James Rodriguez - 48.6 million followers

Colombia v Peru - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

James Rodriguez was the star of the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Real Madrid immediately broke the bank to sign him from AS Monaco. Rodriguez was an instant hit at the Santiago Bernabeu and impressed in his first couple of seasons in Spain.

Blessed with movie star looks and an endearing personality, Rodriguez was an extremely marketable figure as well. That's why even though he currently plays for a lesser known Qatari club Al-Rayyan, he is still one of the most followed footballers on Instagram.

#8 Sergio Ramos - 49.4 million followers

Spain v Sweden - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

The legendary Sergio Ramos has won nearly everything that is to be won in the world of football. He is an icon of the game and is a charismatic leader and belligerent defender. Ramos swapped Real Madrid for PSG last summer. He might have turned 35 but he is still going strong.

#7 Paul Pogba - 51.5 million

Manchester United v Middlesbrough: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

2018 FIFA World Cup winner Paul Pogba is one of the most naturally gifted footballers of his generation. His eye-catching displays teeming with tricks, flicks, trivelas and defence splitting passes have made him one of the most admired athletes on the planet.

Plus it always helps that he plays for Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

#6 Marcelo - 51.9 million followers

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Marcelo might be well past his prime now but in his heydey, there was no better attacking full-back in the world. The Brazilian was blessed with incredible technique, agility and vision. His stint with Real Madrid has been extremely successful and he has become an iconic figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

