Ronaldo Nazario was once caught having s*x inside Camp Nou's presidential box, Barcelona president's reaction will leave you in splits

Ronaldo Nazario's stint at Barcelona was not only brief but pretty eventful too. Aside from the multiple accolades, records, and goals scored, the Brazilian legend was also at the center of a sensational story. Apparently, during the 1996-97 season, the up-and-coming star was once caught by a security guard having intercourse with two women in the presidential box.

Referring to a book titled Las mejores anécdotas del Barça, Spanish news outlet Marca revealed a saucy story about the two-time World Cup champion. A star of the Barcelona team under Bobby Robson, Ronaldo once snuck two women into the presidential box of Camp Nou. The then 20-year-old forward proceeded to get intimate with the two females, having sexual intercourse with the pair.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, a security guard happened to stumble upon the said area of the stadium, catching him in the act. The then-club president Josep Lluis Nunez soon got to know of the controversial incident, and people understandably expected a reaction out of him. In a surprising turn of events, the president sided with his star player, stating (source: Marca),

Ronaldo is 20: at that age he's entitled to have some fun.

The story clearly did not have much ramifications for the Brazilian's career at Barcelona, with Ronaldo going on to net 47 goals in 49 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana. His goalscoring heroics with the Catalan giants that season helped him nab the Pichichi trophy in Spain, as well as the European Golden Boot.

The aforementioned book deals with several inside stories of Barcelona, including a snippet about 18-year-old Lionel Messi and his comments regarding the gifts given to players by club officials. The Catalans had recently beaten Arsenal in the UEFA Champions Leagues final of 2006 and were heading back to Spain on a plane.

The Inter Miami star took it upon himself to inform Joan Laporta's board about the rewards they were intending to hand out, stating,

We don't want any more watches, we've got enough!

Ronaldo exited Barcelona after a solitary season

Despite his superb debut season in the Blaugrana shirt and the club president assuring Culers about Ronaldo's future, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner left Camp Nou in 1997.

The original contract signed between the two parties was supposed to last eight years. However, their re-negotiation talks towards the end of the 1996-97 season ended on a sour note, enabling Inter Milan to come and take advantage of the situation.

One year, 47 goals, three team accolades, and a quirky story later, the legendary R9 left Barcelona to join the Nerazzurri.