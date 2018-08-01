Cristiano Ronaldo’s most important goals for Real Madrid from each season

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players that have stepped on planet earth. The Portugal and Real Madrid all-time goal-scorer has been instrumental with every passing year. With his lucrative transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus in the month of July 2018, we take a look at nine of his most important goals with Real Madrid- one from each season.

2009/10: Real Madrid vs Deportivo La Coruna (La Liga)

CR9 dispatches his first Real Madrid goal from the penalty spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his official debut in a Real Madrid shirt on the 29th of August 2009. While that match was against a promoted side, Real Madrid did struggle in that one. Real Madrid’s world record signing needed just 34 minutes to get his career off the mark. A penalty put Real Madrid 2-1 up in the game. The Whites eventually went on to win the league’s opening fixture by a 3-2 scoreline.

That season was one of the least memorable ones for a Real Madrid fan. Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal is thus his most important of his opening campaign in Spain’s capital as it helped him open his Real Madrid account.

2010/11: Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Final)

Ronaldo heads past Valdes to win the Copa del Rey for Los Blancos

Real Madrid faced off against Barcelona in the 2010/11 Copa del Rey final. While the Whites were competing for their only silverware of the season, Barcelona were hoping to win a trophy that would allow them to complete the treble. Having been deadlocked at 0-0 for ninety minutes, the match was headed for extra time.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Cristiano Ronaldo rose above Adriano to head the winner 17 minutes from the 120-minute mark. That was Ronaldo’s first piece of silverware with his new club. By capitalizing on Di Maria’s sensational cross, Ronaldo also capped off his first fifty goal season by getting his 53rd on the night.

