Ronaldo, Salah, Jorginho: All-star XI of players at risk of missing 2022 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is set to be held this year in Qatar and the excitement among several nations is palpable. While some countries have already secured qualification to the tournament, there are some teams with massive stars who are yet to book their slot for the competition.

Several big stars could still miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The likes of England, Spain, Germany, Brazil, France and Argentina have made their way to the tournament. At the same time, countries like Portugal, Italy, Senegal and Egypt are yet to do so, as are some other European and African countries. The FIFA World Cup is all about glitz and glamor and seeing the biggest stars in the world play the beautiful game. So it would be a shame if some top names did miss out on the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the starting XI of the top stars who could miss out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Gianluigi Donnarumma has had one of the most topsy-turvy 12 months of any footballer. After a successful domestic campaign with AC Milan last year, the Italian went on to win the European Championship. He played a key role in the penalty shootout in the final against England by saving three penalties.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He's been playing for the national team for FIVE years 🤯 This is the first time Gianluigi Donnarumma has conceded two goals while playing in a match for Italy.He's been playing for the national team for FIVE years 🤯 This is the first time Gianluigi Donnarumma has conceded two goals while playing in a match for Italy.He's been playing for the national team for FIVE years 🤯🇮🇹 https://t.co/vaTB7uJo4x

The shot-stopper then sealed a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and looked destined for trophies. But the recent elimination by Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 stage did not favor Donnarumma, who made a mistake for the first goal in the comeback.

He now has a massive task to do with the Italian team that is yet to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Azzurri first have to defeat minnows North Macedonia but will then have to beat either Portugal or Turkey to seal a spot at the major tournament.

After a wonderful 2021, Donnarumma might have a disastrous 2022 if he fails to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

CB - David Alaba

Ukraine v Austria - UEFA Euro 2020: Group C

David Alaba has been sensational for Real Madrid this season, despite the recent 4-0 drubbing by Barcelona. He has held his own with the 13-time European champions but will now have to show up for his country in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | David Alaba has been called-up by Austria for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers (semifinals playoffs) vs Gareth Bale's Wales. | David Alaba has been called-up by Austria for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers (semifinals playoffs) vs Gareth Bale's Wales. ❗| David Alaba has been called-up by Austria for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers (semifinals playoffs) vs Gareth Bale's Wales. 🇦🇹 https://t.co/AZ5GZhWAj1

Austria have not qualified for a FIFA World Cup since 1998 but now have the chance to write their own fate. They will first have to go through a tricky Wales side, after which they shall have to defeat either Scotland or Ukraine. However, the result of the latter is yet to be decided due to the war situation in Ukraine.

Regardless, Alaba needs to do his part in securing a win against Wales to ensure that the country is still in the running to seal a spot in Qatar this year.

CB - Caglar Soyuncu

Turkey v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Caglar Soyuncu has not had one of the best domestic campaigns with Leicester City this year but injuries have ruined any chances of consistency for him. He also had a forgettable Euro 2020 with Turkey as they finished bottom of their group.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Leciester City's Soyuncu scored a goal, kept a clean sheet and pocketed Haaland today for Turkey Leciester City's Soyuncu scored a goal, kept a clean sheet and pocketed Haaland today for Turkey 👏🇹🇷 https://t.co/idRg6aqXyF

However, the Turkish side have a lot more resilience now and will be looking to make their way to the FIFA World Cup this year. Soynucu is a crucial part of the same but will need to get his team through the garanguntan task of first beating Portugal before facing either Italy or North Macedonia.

As far as challenges go, this is right up there. But it would be a shame if a defender as good as Soyuncu fails to make it to arguably the biggest tournament in the game.

RB - Joao Cancelo

Portugal v Azerbaijan - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Joao Cancelo has arguably been the best full-back in the world over the last 12 months. Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a case for the same but the Manchester City star is up there with the best.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Portugal will be without Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Renato Sanches for their crucial UEFA World Cup playoff match against Turkey Portugal will be without Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Renato Sanches for their crucial UEFA World Cup playoff match against Turkey ❌ https://t.co/g8WQ6myOsn

However, to maintain that status, Cancelo needs to be consistently playing in the biggest domestic and international competitions. Portugal are yet to book their spot at this year's FIFA World Cup, which is quite surprising.

But their poor performances in the qualifiers in October and November have put them in this spot. They will now have to defeat a strong Turkish side before facing either Italy or North Macedonia in the ultimate decider. However, Cancelo is suspended for the game against Turkey, leaving the first stage of the qualifiers out of his hands.

Cancelo needs to complement his domestic performances with brilliance on the international stage. If he fails to do so, he might not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

LB - Andrew Robertson

Scotland v Israel - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Andrew Robertson has had yet another outstanding campaign with Liverpool this season and could win some major silverware. But the left-back now needs to gear up to captain Scotland and get them to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Daily Record Sport @Record_Sport



bit.ly/3HtBVdA EXCLUSIVE! Andy Robertson in Ukraine show of unity as Scotland captain insists 'people come first' ahead of World Cup playoff EXCLUSIVE! Andy Robertson in Ukraine show of unity as Scotland captain insists 'people come first' ahead of World Cup playoffbit.ly/3HtBVdA https://t.co/woHCKrAalR

The Tartan Army first have to get past Ukraine before facing either Wales or Austria in the decider of Path A. However, their game against Ukraine shall be held at a future date due to the current situation in the latter country.

Regardless, if and when Scotland do play the qualifiers, Robertson shall need to do his best to help his side get to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

CM - Wilfred Ndidi

Nigeria v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Like Caglar Soyuncu, Wilfred Ndidi has not enjoyed the current domestic campaign with Leicester City. To add to that, the midfielder also had a poor AFCON with Nigeria this year as they crashed out in the Round of 16 stage.

However, the central defensive midfielder could now miss out on the 2022 World Cup as well since he is out injured for the upcoming qualifiers. Nigeria are set to play Ghana in a two-legged tie in the coming days and the winner will book their spot at the FIFA World Cup later this year.

The 25-year-old ace has played some of his best football in recent years but could now miss out on one of the biggest tournaments in the game.

CM - Jorginho

Italy v Switzerland - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Jorginho has been immense for Chelsea this season but is one of the key reasons behind why Italy are yet to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Becs @CFCBecs



His missed penalty in the recent World Cup Qualifiers means Italy will have to beat Portugal in the play-offs if they are to feature in the World Cup this year.



We back you Jorgi Many Chelsea fans won't have realised this but this is an incredibly big month for Jorginho.His missed penalty in the recent World Cup Qualifiers means Italy will have to beat Portugal in the play-offs if they are to feature in the World Cup this year.We back you Jorgi Many Chelsea fans won't have realised this but this is an incredibly big month for Jorginho.His missed penalty in the recent World Cup Qualifiers means Italy will have to beat Portugal in the play-offs if they are to feature in the World Cup this year.We back you Jorgi 💙 https://t.co/hpWBmrHAXt

The Azzurri were expected to win their group and seal a place to Qatar but draws against Switzerland and Northern Ireland in November prevented that. While he did not put a foot wrong against Northern Ireland, Jorginho missed a last-minute penalty in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

A victory would have all but sealed qualification for Italy, who will now have to defeat North Macedonia before going up against either Portugal or Turkey.

Jorginho remains one of the most clutch players in the Italian squad but will have to prove the same in the upcoming qualifiers.

CAM - Bruno Fernandes

Hungary v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Like Joao Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes is also a member of the Portugal team which will be playing in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Manchester United star has had a good domestic campaign, even though the Red Devils have fared poorly this term.

B F ₁₈ @FernandesZone NO player created more chances for Portugal in WC Qualification than Bruno Fernandes. (17)



He only started with 5 out of 7 matches. NO player created more chances for Portugal in WC Qualification than Bruno Fernandes. (17) He only started with 5 out of 7 matches. https://t.co/j1cNjRf9Sg

Fernandes shall now have to display his brilliance for Portugal, and it shall be a tough task. The former Sporting CP ace has never excelled on the international stage for his country and was also a bench warmer in the 2020 European championship last year. But given his creative influx and eye for goals, he would have to be one of the first names on the team sheet.

Fernandes is currently playing at the peak of his career and will be keen to play in the FIFA World Cup before he loses his hot-streak.

RW - Mohamed Salah

Saudi Arabia v Egypt: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world at the moment, if not the best. His performances at Liverpool over the last few seasons have put him in the debate for being one of the best wingers in the history of the game.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Egypt national team general manager Diaa El-Sayed has today confirmed that Mo Salah will be available for their World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.



"Salah is fit and ready for the clash." NEW: Egypt national team general manager Diaa El-Sayed has today confirmed that Mo Salah will be available for their World Cup qualifiers against Senegal."Salah is fit and ready for the clash." #awlive [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Egypt national team general manager Diaa El-Sayed has today confirmed that Mo Salah will be available for their World Cup qualifiers against Senegal."Salah is fit and ready for the clash." #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/ISu7SA4QKK

But international glory is something that has eluded him. Although Egypt have not been a historically triumphant country in terms of trophies, there are some expectations, especially when you have Salah on your side.

The Liverpool ace did experience heartbreak at the AFCON last month after Egypt lost to Senegal in the final. But they now have a chance to reedem themselves by defeating them in their upcoming two-legged World Cup qualifiers.

Salah shall be crucial in both legs for his country. Moreover, if he hopes to win big individual prizes in the coming years, playing in big competitions like the FIFA World Cup, is going to be a necessity.

LW - Sadio Mane

Senegal v Mali: African Cup of Nations Preparation

From one Liverpool star to the other, Sadio Mane will also be keen to take his country to the FIFA World Cup this year.

B/R Football @brfootball



Salah vs. Mané—one of them will miss the World Cup Egypt will face Senegal in the final round of World Cup qualifiers.Salah vs. Mané—one of them will miss the World Cup Egypt will face Senegal in the final round of World Cup qualifiers. Salah vs. Mané—one of them will miss the World Cup 💔 https://t.co/0fI1AnwcOT

The left-winger has had a dazzling season with Liverpool this term and also helped his nation win the AFCON last month. He had to defeat the Mohamed Salah-led side in the final of the competition and shall have to do the same to book a spot in Qatar this year. But the winger will like his chances, especially since he always shows up for his country.

Also, with Mane turning 30 next month, this could be his last chance to play in the prestigious competition.

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken nearly every record in the game, including on the international stage. He became the all-time top scorer in international games last year before becoming the highest goal-scorer in the history of the game recently.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Portugal’s World Cup qualifiers and Cristiano Ronaldo is 37.



Everything is against him again and he might not play his last ever World Cup… So many main players not available forPortugal’s World Cup qualifiers and Cristiano Ronaldo is 37.Everything is against him again and he might not play his last ever World Cup… So many main players not available for 🇵🇹 Portugal’s World Cup qualifiers and Cristiano Ronaldo is 37.Everything is against him again and he might not play his last ever World Cup… https://t.co/og46KVkyMe

Knowing him, though, he would give up all of this to lift the World Cup with Portugal. Unfortunately, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is likely to be his last opportunity to do so.

But unlike previous years, Portugal have a competent squad that is capable of going all the way in the biggest tournament of all. However, to do so, Ronaldo will first have to help his nation bulldoze past Turkey and then defeat either Italy or North Macedonia.

Ronaldo has done the unthinkable for his country on previous occasions and one will not write off the Manchester United star for doing the same again in the coming days.

