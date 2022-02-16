Ronaldo, Salah and more: Ranking 5 leading contenders for the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot

The 2021-22 Premier League season has been nothing short of spectacular so far. And that's par for the course.

Featuring some of the world's best players, the Premier League is widely considered to be the best football competition of its kind in the world.

In recent times, clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have reached incredible levels and have dominated the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The league is home to some of the world's best goalscorers. The top clubs boast incredible attackers in their ranks who consistently score a gargantuan number of goals season after season.

Let's take a look at the five favorites for the Premier League Golden Boot this season

#5. Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton FC - FA Cup Fourth Round: Replay

Son Heung-Min has been one of Tottenham Hotspur's most important players over the past few years.

The South Korean has been with Spurs since 2015 and has flourished ever since joining the north London club. Son is an extremely intelligent footballer who is capable of playing on either wing. In fact, he is comfortable playing in any position across the frontline.

Premier League @premierleague



Son Heung-min's brace gave Snatching it at the deathSon Heung-min's brace gave @SpursOfficial all three points in a five-goal thriller at Villa Park, #OnThisDay in 2020 Snatching it at the death 😲Son Heung-min's brace gave @SpursOfficial all three points in a five-goal thriller at Villa Park, #OnThisDay in 2020 https://t.co/98RifiKdRC

Blessed with blistering pace and the ability to shoot with both feet, Son has been a regular on the goalscoring charts year after year. He is arguably Spurs' most influential player after captain Harry Kane.

SportyBet @SportyBet Heung-min Son's 29th birthday today 🤩



Son's Club Career;









Happy birthday to the best Asian player in Premier League history!

#thursdayvibes #GetSporty #BetSporty It'sHeung-min Son's 29th birthday today 🤩Son's Club Career;Happy birthday to the best Asian player in Premier League history! It's 🇰🇷 Heung-min Son's 29th birthday today 🤩Son's Club Career;👕 4️⃣4️⃣5️⃣⚽ 1️⃣5️⃣4️⃣🅰️ 7️⃣8️⃣Happy birthday to the best Asian player in Premier League history! 🎂🎉#thursdayvibes #GetSporty #BetSporty https://t.co/rhROoawIBh

Son has already netted nine times this season and has at least two more games to play than his competitors right now. He will need to be at his absolute best if Spurs are to challenge for a top-four spot this season.

#4. Raheem Sterling

Manchester City v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - UEFA Champions League Group F

Raheem Sterling has been the picture of consistency for reigning champions Manchester City.

Sterling left Liverpool for City in 2015 for a reported £44 million, becoming the most expensive English footballer at the time. His time with City has been extremely successful.

Sporting Index @sportingindex



1. Wayne Rooney - 30 goals

2. RAHEEM STERLING - 24 goals

3. Paul Scholes - 24 goals

4. Frank Lampard - 23 goals

5. Steven Gerrard - 21 goals



Raheem wants that top spot!



#UCL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Top scoring English players in Champions League history:1. Wayne Rooney - 30 goals2. RAHEEM STERLING - 24 goals3. Paul Scholes - 24 goals4. Frank Lampard - 23 goals5. Steven Gerrard - 21 goalsRaheem wants that top spot! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Top scoring English players in Champions League history:1. Wayne Rooney - 30 goals2. RAHEEM STERLING - 24 goals3. Paul Scholes - 24 goals4. Frank Lampard - 23 goals5. Steven Gerrard - 21 goals📈 Raheem wants that top spot!#UCL https://t.co/gEDG30oJxa

Sterling is an incredibly versatile footballer who is capable of playing anywhere in attack with a penchant for wide positions. A regular on the scoreboard, Sterling already has 127 goals to his name for the club and is arguably still in the prime of his career. He has already found the net 10 times this season.

Free Super Tips @FootySuperTips Raheem Sterling's Man City career:



- 2015/16 = 11 Goals

- 2016/17 = 10 Goals

- 2017/18 = 23 Goals

- 2018/19 = 25 Goals

- 2019/20 = 31 Goals

- 2020/21 = 14 Goals

- 2021/22 = 13 Goals



Is Sterling underrated? Raheem Sterling's Man City career: - 2015/16 = 11 Goals- 2016/17 = 10 Goals- 2017/18 = 23 Goals- 2018/19 = 25 Goals- 2019/20 = 31 Goals- 2020/21 = 14 Goals - 2021/22 = 13 GoalsIs Sterling underrated? https://t.co/XWrJFP3kf2

Still only 27, Sterling could go on to set several club records if he keeps his pace up.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury