Ronaldo saves Manchester United again versus Atalanta but how long can he keep doing that?

More than two months into the season, Manchester United are still yet to comfortably win any game. The Red Devils have recorded some big wins this season but have not really dominated or controlled any of their fixtures.

On Tuesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cut a frustrated figure on the bench as his side once again labored against a well-motivated Atalanta team in Bergamo.

There’s been a lot of talk around Manchester United’s unconvincing performances but this was a whole new low. They looked completely disjointed and never really troubled Atalanta, bar some moments of individual brilliance.

In the end, they were even lucky to leave Italy with a 2-2 draw, thanks to a brilliant double from the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo to the rescue again

For many Manchester United fans, the question is simply: how long will Ronaldo continue to save this team? The Portuguese has been immense since joining the Reds and he continues to prove his worth with each passing week.

Just a few weeks ago, some suggested Ronaldo was the problem and needed to be dropped. On the evidence of what we’ve seen so far, though, it is clear Manchester United would be worse off without him.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now been involved in five goals in four Champions League matches this season, of which two came against Atalanta.

Ronaldo’s last-minute belter once again rescued a point for Solskjaer’s side on a day when the whole team just didn’t come to the party. He will continue to score goals but the team can’t continue playing like this.

Manchester United's play not sustainable under Solskjaer

As it stands, Manchester United have become heavily reliant on individual brilliance to win games. However, that should not be the case.

Any team boasting the quality that the Reds currently have should be doing much better. They don't seem to have a clear plan on the pitch and generally lack structure.

"You know the point here tonight is very important. I've said if you win your home games and get a result or two away from home you go through," Solskjaer said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"The attitude to never give in was there, you can't question the attitude. The first-half: we were a bit too sloppy, gifted them a few too many transitions and turnovers but the goal was excellent and we did create some openings, could've scored more, the two goals they had were very tight, calls for offside.

"I'm sure their first one should be off, as he blocks David [de Gea]'s view, but the second one is fine margins. Very pleased with a point."

Such a disjointed performance may have earned them a point against Atalanta but they would be battered if they play the same way against Manchester City on Saturday.

It’s just not sustainable to keep relying on Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes’ brilliance, and on a day when either player fails to turn up, Solskjaer could find himself seriously wanting.

