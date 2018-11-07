×
Ronaldo scores as easily as he drinks water, says Paul Pogba

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
406   //    07 Nov 2018, 11:08 IST

Juventus v Cagliari - Serie A
Juventus v Cagliari - Serie A

What's the story?

Ahead of Manchester United's game against Juventus, Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken about Portuguse ace Cristiano Ronaldo's ability, saying that the former Manchester United star "scores as easily as he drinks water".

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo ended his nine-year association with Real Madrid this summer, having left the LaLiga giants in a surprising £105 million transfer to Pogba's former club Juventus.

Despite his slow start in the Serie A, Ronaldo quickly adapted to Italian football and started netting in goals in no time. The former United man scored seven goals and bagged six assists in 13 games for Juventus in all competitions.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2009. In that period, the Portuguese netted 112 goals and bagged three Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and three League Cups with United.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of the United's Champions League clash with his former club, Pogba has heaped praise on Ronaldo saying that scoring goals must be as easy as drinking water for him.

The Frenchman said, "I thought it was a really good thing for Juventus [to sign Ronaldo]. Obviously it's always good to have players like Cristiano in your team."

"Playing alongside great players like Ronaldo, like [Lionel] Messi and like Neymar is always a pleasure. Today he is with Juventus."

"I think he is very happy to be here and I think it's a great thing for Juventus to have a player who scores as easily as he drinks water."

What's next?

Juventus will go into the game with nine points, which is five points clear of United in the Champions League Group H while United walk into the game with four points after, a win and a draw in their recent fixtures. 

