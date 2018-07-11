Ronaldo to Juventus: 3 different ways Juventus could line up with Cristiano Ronaldo

Sanidhya Bhardwaj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.47K // 11 Jul 2018, 16:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Finally, the rumours turned out to be true!

La Liga giant's Real Madrid has announced the departure of their leader Cristiano Ronaldo to the Italian club, Juventus. Neymar is the most expensive signing in the history but this has to be one of the most significant signings of all time.

In his leaving statement, Ronaldo thanked his fans, staff, doctors, managers and said that he is leaving because he wants to find a new challenge after spending "nine unique years" at Santiago Bernabéu.

The love between the Juventus' fans and Ronaldo was viewed when he was applauded by them after he scored a magical strike into the corner net.

After signing the best player in the world, it's clear that the team will play in a formation which can suits Ronaldo the best.

Juventus has a lot of firepower in their team and has been very busy in this transfer window. They have succeeded to sign 7 players whereas their legend, Buffon has left the club to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

The player who has signed for them includes the young right-back from Portugal Joao Cancelo and Emre Can. The loan deal of Douglas Costa has also been made permanent by the Italian club after a successful season for the Brazilian.

With the presence of a prolific striker, young number 10 and a trickster Right winger, Juventus has the quality to shape one of the most dangerous attacks in the world.

Massimiliano Allegri will be relishing his decision to stay at Juventus, though he will be under a lot of pressure to deliver the Champions League title this season. With Ronaldo in the team, he has to find the best way to take the best out of the star and his other teammates.

With Gonzalo Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa and Cuadrado, Juventus has turned into a force to reckon.

As this big transfer takes place, we see the different formation Juventus can play with Ronaldo.

#3 4-2-3-1 (Ronaldo on the left-wi)

Attacking formation

Cristiano Ronaldo will play at left-wing which he generally did when Benzema was deployed as a central striker at Real Madrid. He can rotate with Dybala in between the game and play at the front. This formation will be mainly focussing on the attacking aspect of the game. With four attacking players and Pjanic as a playmaker, goals won't find it hard to come.

Szczesny will start in the goal as he replaces Buffon. The defence partnership of Chiellini and Barzagli will protect the goalkeeper.