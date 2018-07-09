Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo Transfer Saga: Latest developments and possible outcomes

Raghav Mehta
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
3.38K   //    09 Jul 2018, 11:56 IST

Image result for ronaldo
Ronaldo won his 5th Champions League last season

Background

The story that has been on everyone's lips: could Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leave the Madrid giants for a move to Juventus?

The Portuguese superstar may be 33 but remains at the peak of his powers, coming off an excellent 2017/18 campaign in which he scored 23 goals in 13 La Liga matches and helped the Los Blancos to a record-breaking 3rd consecutive Champions League title, Ronaldo's 5th overall. Furthermore, he was in great form for Portugal in the World Cup, scoring 4 goals in 4 games as Portugal eventually were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the hands of Uruguay.

The Story so far

The story begins on the night of the Champions League final in Kiev. After Real Madrid's victory on the night, Ronaldo hints towards a Real Madrid exit. This prompted mass speculation throughout the past few days, but the rumours died down soon.

After that, more recently, during the Fifa World Cup was underway, Real Madrid reportedly lowered Ronaldo's buyout clause from 1 Billion to 120 Million, prompting the analysts to resume speculation about Ronaldo's future.

Many contenders for the Portuguese superstar's signature were assumed to be leading the race before Juventus appeared as favourites, with the Old Lady touted to be hoping the winger on a deal exceeding 100M Euros, offering Ronaldo himself a salary of 30M Euros per year, making him the highest paid player in the Serie A. The Agnelli family, owners of Juventus and also motor-company FIAT, have been said to be the main component in generating funds for the massive deal.

Furthermore, over the course of the last few days, as per reports from MARCA, Ronaldo has also reportedly rejected a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League. The offer from a so-far unnamed club which would have reportedly offered him a massive salary of 100M Euros per year. Ronaldo, however, denied the move feeling that he still has it in him to ply his trade at the highest level in Europe. The report also stated that when the time does come, Ronaldo is reportedly favouring a move to the MLS to ease himself into retirement.

Enter captio
Ronaldo's shirts are reportedly on sale in Turin

Possible Destinations

With the transfer gathering traction by the second, Ronaldo's move could possibly be finalised as early as next week. The runaway contenders so far seem to be Juventus, with Manchester United, Machester City and PSG also in the chase as per reports. Eagle-eyed followers have spotted Ronaldo's website adorned in Juventus colours, hinting at a possible move, and also citing the selling of his shirts with his iconic no.7 in Turin as further proof of the transfer going through. So far though, all his fans can do is play the waiting game.

Most Likely Outcome:

Though an extension in Madrid seems further unlikely by the day, it is still very much in the picture, taking into account Ronaldo's stature at the club and his good relationship with club captain Sergio Ramos and the other teammates. However, it is said that his relationship with club president Florentino Perez has been 'damaged beyond repair', and with all the escalation in the matter over the past few days, Ronaldo's most probable destination looks like it will be Italy, and with his shirts already on sale in Turin, it looks all but certain that the Portuguese superstar is set to grace the Serie A next season.


UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Sergio Ramos Cristiano Ronaldo Florentino Perez Football Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Real Madrid reportedly plan Cristiano Ronaldo's farewell...
RELATED STORY
4 records set by Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid’s...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid for...
RELATED STORY
Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid: Tactical Analysis - Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
Buffon compares Ronaldo to Pele and Maradona after...
RELATED STORY
The moral of the story? Never, ever, write off Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs Juventus: 3 Key Battles that will decide...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2017/18: Juventus vs Real Madrid -...
RELATED STORY
3 Things that went right and 1 Thing that wrong for...
RELATED STORY
5 key stats from Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Juventus
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
1st Qualifying Round
Tomorrow TOR SHE 09:00 PM Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sheriff
Tomorrow FLO HAP 09:00 PM Flora vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
Tomorrow ALA CEL 09:30 PM Alashkert vs Celtic
Tomorrow F-D VID 09:30 PM F91 Dudelange vs Videoton
Tomorrow VKI HJK 11:30 PM Víkingur vs HJK
Tomorrow SHK THE 11:45 PM Shkendija vs The New Saints
11 Jul DRI MAL 12:15 AM Drita vs Malmö FF
11 Jul COR LEG 12:15 AM Cork City vs Legia Warszawa
11 Jul AST SUT 07:30 PM Astana vs Sutjeska
11 Jul SPA CRV 09:30 PM Spartaks Jūrmala vs Crvena Zvezda
11 Jul SPA ZRI 09:30 PM Spartak Trnava vs Zrinjski
11 Jul SDU APO 09:30 PM Sūduva vs APOEL
11 Jul LUD CRU 10:30 PM Ludogorets vs Crusaders
11 Jul KUK VAL 10:30 PM Kukësi vs Valletta
11 Jul OLI QAR 11:30 PM Olimpija vs Qarabağ
12 Jul VAL ROS 01:30 AM Valur vs Rosenborg
17 Jul HJK VKI 09:30 PM HJK vs Víkingur
17 Jul VAL KUK 09:30 PM Valletta vs Kukësi
17 Jul MAL DRI 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Drita
17 Jul APO SDU 10:30 PM APOEL vs Sūduva
17 Jul HAP FLO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Flora
17 Jul THE SHK 11:30 PM The New Saints vs Shkendija
17 Jul VID F-D 11:45 PM Videoton vs F91 Dudelange
18 Jul CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartaks Jūrmala
18 Jul CRU LUD 12:30 AM Crusaders vs Ludogorets
18 Jul LEG COR 12:30 AM Legia Warszawa vs Cork City
18 Jul ZRI SPA 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Spartak Trnava
18 Jul SHE TOR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Torpedo Kutaisi
18 Jul QAR OLI 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Olimpija
18 Jul ROS VAL 11:15 PM Rosenborg vs Valur
18 Jul SUT AST 11:30 PM Sutjeska vs Astana
19 Jul CEL ALA 12:15 AM Celtic vs Alashkert
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us