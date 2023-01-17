Ronaldo vs. Messi: Who has the most game-winning goals of all time?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the finest players of the modern era. They have scored plenty of match-winning goals throughout their legendary careers.

The Portuguese has scored 198 match-winning goals, including 40 from the penalty spot during his career (via messivsronaldo.app).

The Argentine, meanwhile, has scored 166 match-winning goals in his career. 27 of those have come from the penalty spot.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his latest match-winning goal against Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His penalty to open the scoring proved to be the decider.

Messi has scored several crucial goals during his career, including winners in the finals of competitions.

Ronaldo is cut from the same cloth. The Portuguese has a tendency to come out in the clutch and change the course of a game. He has scored winners to seal his team's qualification to the FIFA World Cup and has also scored winners in various club and international level competitions' knockout stage games.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other on January 19

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might face each other yet again. PSG are set to take on the Saudi Arabian All-Star XI in a friendly later this week. The Argentine is one of PSG's most crucial players.

The Saudi All-Star XI, meanwhile, will consist of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. The Portuguese recently joined Al-Nassr. However, he is yet to make his debut.

The former Manchester United superstar is halfway through the ban that was imposed on him by the FA for smashing an Everton fan's phone last April.

The Argentine has been in phenomenal form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists in 21 games. Not so much his eternal Portuguese rival. He had a dismal start to his campaign with Manchester United before eventually terminating his contract on November 22.

