Cristiano Ronaldo will have to do the 'impossible' once again as Juventus hunt Champions League glory

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Feature
764   //    04 Jan 2019, 17:24 IST

Juventus are one of the favourites to win the UCL title, especially with Ronaldo in the side
Juventus are one of the favourites to win the UCL title, especially with Ronaldo in the side

While Real Madrid have been the most fortunate team in the UEFA Champions League in the past few years, Juventus, coupled with Atletico Madrid, have been the most unfortunate in the same period.

Since the 2013-14 season, Los Blancos have been crowned the UCL champions four times, while the Italian giants have suffered two defeats in the finals - at the hands of Real Madrid in 2017 and their eternal rivals, FC Barcelona, in 2015.

The Bianconeri signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer. Since then, thehave been unbeatable in Serie A and have topped their UCL group, getting the better of both Manchester United and Valencia.

In a recent interview Ronaldo said, "I will do the impossible to win the UEFA Champions League with Juventus."

When the Portuguese star was presented to his new club, the fans sang "bring us the Champions League", and the striker has vowed to give his all to fulfill their demands.

Ronaldo has been the top scorer in the Champions League for six successive years. The Portuguese forward was one of the biggest reasons for Real Madrid's European success in the last decade.

The 33-year-old winger is seemingly growing stronger with age, and is certainly the best player in the history of the competition. The Juventus forward is the all-time top scorer of the Champions League with 121 goals registered to his name.

CR7 is like Italian wine; the older he gets, the better he delivers. Last season, Ronaldo became the first player ever to score in every group-stage match, and then carried the streak to 11 successive games.

Ronaldo also holds the record of scoring the most number of goals against a single club - which happens to be his current club, Juventus. With the king of UCL in their squad, Juventus are one of the top favourites to clinch the UCL title this term.

They will take on Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 this season. The last time Ronaldo faced Atletico in the UCL, he scored a stunning hat-trick and was seen toying around with their defence.

When the Champions League anthem echoes through the jam-packed seating arrays, the inevitable pressure paints a sense of fear on the faces of the players. But that is when Ronaldo stands tall with his confidence, and an insatiable hunger in his eyes - waiting for the kick-off whistle, itching to unleash the beast incarnate.

Ronaldo was the obstacle between Juventus and the UCL title the last two times. But with the Portuguese now sailing their craft, the Italian giants would feel more confident to go through any storm that awaits.

