Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Premier League 2018-19: Rondón and Muto offer Newcastle United's attack versatility

Roy Emanuel
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
538   //    07 Aug 2018, 04:07 IST

Barnet v West Bromwich Albion - Pre-Season Friendly
Salomón Rondón

Newcastle United and manager Rafa Benitez know that the key to Premier League survival and ultimately finding a way to improve upon last season’s finish will be the productivity of the front-line. Goalscoring numbers must be at a higher level, and the Magpies will be expecting their new additions to help pressure the opposition in an effective way.

Newcastle secured the signing of West Brom striker Salomón Rondón on a season-long loan this week, in a deal that saw Dwight Gayle go in the opposite direction (also on-loan). The 28-year-old offers a different skill set than Gayle and may find himself a better overall fit in Benitez’s system.

The other new arrival is Japanese forward Yoshinori Muto, and his ability to play in different positions will be beneficial for the Toon. Benitez has proven himself to be a sharp tactician, able to find the best strategies against superior sides. This has been seen at previous coaching stops as well, not just at St. James’ Park. Part of his ability to do that is found in having various options for his line-up, and he will have that thanks to Muto and Rondón.

With an emphasis placed on wide play providing service to one striker up front, Benitez desperately requires a number nine who can hold up play when needed and bring a physical presence into the final third. There were, of course, hopes that Joselu would be that individual when he signed last summer, but consistency at the position has not allowed that to take place.

Gayle had flashes, but there is reason to believe Rondón will be an ideal selection for the role. Powerful and skilled on the ball, he will be difficult for opposing defenders to deal with both in open play and on free-kicks into the box.

Ayoze Pérez was Newcastle’s leading scorer last season, netting eight Premier League goals. His work as a centre-forward behind the main striker was excellent, and now Muto will be tasked with improving upon that output. The former Mainz attacker has shown an ability to play in different spots, and that will see Benitez craft unique tactics when necessary during the upcoming campaign.

When battling top-four clubs last season, Newcastle were able to keep matches competitive on several occasions, including a thrilling 1-0 home victory versus Manchester United. In order to secure more impressive wins like that, Benitez needs competent work at the back and in the midfield. The hard work in those areas will not produce many scoring opportunities, but the chances will be there. Now, there is a feeling that they can take advantage of those critical openings.

Newcastle United and Rafa Benitez may not have received all the reinforcements that they wanted, but what they need for the attack just might be there.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Newcastle United Football West Bromwich Albion Football Salomon Rondon Yoshinori Muto Rafael Benitez
Roy Emanuel
CONTRIBUTOR
Roy was born and raised in New York but now calls Arizona home. A passionate writer/editor focused on bringing quality content to those that love the beautiful game. La Liga, MLS and League Two always catch his eye. His work has appeared on MSN, Bleacher Report, FanSided, Last Word On Sports and other news outlets.
Newcastle United must keep Dwight Gayle for depth this...
RELATED STORY
15 Budget options for the 2017-18 Fantasy premier league...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United add defensive skill with Fabian Schär
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Newcastle 3-0 Chelsea - Player...
RELATED STORY
5 of the worst managerial appointments in recent Premier...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 all-time Premier League goalscorers
RELATED STORY
Bargain Hunt: Newcastle United's top five bargains under...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 highest Premier League goalscorers of all time
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League managers who won't be at their...
RELATED STORY
4 Players who could have beaten Alan Shearer's all-time...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us