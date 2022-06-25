Rongcheng vs Shenzhen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Chengdu Rongcheng FC will host Shenzhen FC at Shuangliu Sports Centre in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Rongcheng are still struggling to set their campaign in motion. The Chinese Super League newcomers have not won a match since the beginning of the season. So far, their paltry harvest is made up of two losses and three draws.

The upcoming game is the reverse fixture of their season opener, which Shenzhen FC won 2-0 in early June. Coach Seo Jung-won and his charges will look to avoid a home-and-away defeat at the hands of their weekend visitors. However, that desire needs to be backed up by an up-to-scratch showing on the pitch.

Shenzhen FC won their first and only top-tier title in 2004. They finished in sixth spot last season, and are currently in seventh position. Their campaign has not been all rosy. They have claimed three wins so far, but have also suffered two painful losses – one of them at home.

The Youth Army’s objective this season is to finish among the top three. They are not too far from that range at this stage of the competition and the meeting against Rongcheng will be another step towards that achievement.

Rongcheng sit one place above the red zone and could drop below if they lose on Sunday and Guangzhou win.

Rongcheng vs Shenzhen Head-to-Head

Both teams have met once, which was at the beginning of the new season. Shenzhen walked away with a 2-0 victory on that occasion.

Rongcheng form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-L

Shenzhen form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Rongcheng vs Shenzhen Team News

Rongcheng

Defender Abduhamit Abdugheni is still facing a three-match cross-competition ban. Midfielder Guanghui Han has been sidelined following a forearm fracture.

Injury: Guanghui Han.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Abduhamit Abdugheni.

Unavailable: None.

Shenzhen

Goal machine Frank Acheampong will hope to improve his tally against Rongcheng. The Ghanaian-import opened his season’s account with a brace in the reverse fixture.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rongcheng vs Shenzhen Predicted Xls

Rongcheng (3-5-2): Xiaofeng Geng (GK), Tao Liu, Richard Windbichler, Ruibao Hu, Rui Gan, Mingtian Hu, Gan Chao, Tim Chow, Hetao Hu, Xiang Baixu, Kim Min-woo

Shenzhen (5-4-1): Zhang Lu (GK), Haofeng Xu, Yeljan Shinar, Im Chai-Min, Zhang Yuan, Jiang Zhipeng, Liu Yue, Wang Yongpo, Li Yuanyi, Gao Lin, Frank Acheampong

Rongcheng vs Shenzhen Prediction

Can Rongcheng take their revenge on the visitors? After two back-to-back defeats, the home team are hoping to stop the bleeding. However, the Shenzhen challenge could prove to be a difficult one. A draw would be acceptable but another loss could trigger a crisis situation in Rongcheng.

The meeting is expected to be balanced, with each side having the potential to pull it off. However, a draw appears to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Rongcheng 1-1 Shenzhen

