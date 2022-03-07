Marco Rose's rise to prominence in Borussia Dortmund

Marco Rose has made an instant impact at Borussia Dortmund after taking over at the club last summer. The German boss has been successful in pushing the Bundesliga title race to the final third of the season.

Dortmund are currently nine points behind league leaders Bayern Munich but have a game in hand. It is an improvement over the title race last year, when Bayern won the title without having to face any resistance.

Rose's arrival was not accepted by some critics due to his lack of prior experience working at a big club. His six-year association with RB Salzburg at different levels, apart from a short stint at Borussia Mönchengladbach was all he had in his resume. The German boss came to the club with a point to prove, rather than as an established manager.

Rose got Dortmund playing impressive football again

Dortmund have dropped their standards in recent seasons. Teams like Leipzig and Monchengladbach have become Bayern's primary domestic rivals. The last time Dortmund finished within 10 points of Bayern was all the way back in the 2018-19 season.

At the start of the season, little was expected from the other German clubs in terms of competing against Bayern Munich. However, Dortmund have proved that they are still in the contest despite Bayern taking a big lead at the start of the campaign.

Rose did not attempt any major transfer signings in the summer given Dortmund's already vast resources. Rather, he opted for a switch in formation to a more balanced 3-5-2 by deploying Erling Haaland and former PSV striker Donyell Malen as the two men up front. He trusted the veteran pairing of Mats Hummels and Emre Can at the back as well.

A change in formation has allowed the likes of Jude Bellingham to operate high up the pitch, with former Zenit player Alex Witsel protecting the three-man backline. Thorgan Hazard and Raphael Gurriero have been equally impressive in patrolling the wings. The club have already scored ten more goals this season than they did at this point last season.

Strategic utilization of players amidst injuries

Rose has been successful not only in reviving Dortmund's playing style but also in his utilization of his bench strength to address injury concerns. Dortmund have perhaps the worst hit injury crisis in the Bundesliga with as many as seven first-team players out of action. This includes the likes of Thomas Meunier, Erling Halaand and Marco Reus.

However, Dortmund have managed to consistently pick up points with the team winning five out of their last seven league outings.

