Rosenborg vs Banga Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Rosenborg will entertain Banga at Lerkendal Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts are back in the European qualifiers after a season, while the visitors will play in the qualifiers for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.
Troillongan have endured a poor run of form and have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last two games and were held to a 2-2 draw by Sarpsborg in the Eliteserien last week. Dino Islamović and Aslak Fonn Witry scored in the first half, and Sarpsborg bagged an 87th-minute equalizer.
The visitors head into the match on a four-game winless streak. They ended their losing streak after three games in their previous outing, playing out a goalless draw against Džiugas in the A Lyga.
Rosenborg vs Banga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The visitors will meet a Norwegian team for the first time in a competitive match.
- The hosts have squared off twice against a Lithuanian opponent, with both meetings taking place against Ekranas in the erstwhile Intertoto Cup. They won both meetings, recording a 7-1 win on aggregate.
- The visitors are yet to open their goalscoring account in European qualifiers and have conceded 11 goals in four games thus far.
- Troillongan have conceded at least two goals in their last six games in the Conference League qualifiers.
- The hosts have conceded two goals apiece in four of their last six games in all competitions.
- The visitors have failed to score in their last three games.
Rosenborg vs Banga Prediction
Troillongan have registered a win, suffered a loss, and played out a draw in three games this month. Notably, they have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games this season, with that defeat registered on penalties in June.
Tigrų ekipa have won just two of their last 11 games in all competitions, with both triumphs registered on their travels. They have conceded seven goals in their two away games in the qualifiers and will look to improve upon that record.
Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' winless record in European qualifiers, we back Troillongan to record a comfortable win.
Prediction: Rosenborg 2-0 Banga
Rosenborg vs Banga Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Rosenborg to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - No
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes