Rosenborg vs Banga Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Rosenborg will entertain Banga at Lerkendal Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts are back in the European qualifiers after a season, while the visitors will play in the qualifiers for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Ad

Troillongan have endured a poor run of form and have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last two games and were held to a 2-2 draw by Sarpsborg in the Eliteserien last week. Dino Islamović and Aslak Fonn Witry scored in the first half, and Sarpsborg bagged an 87th-minute equalizer.

The visitors head into the match on a four-game winless streak. They ended their losing streak after three games in their previous outing, playing out a goalless draw against Džiugas in the A Lyga.

Ad

Trending

Rosenborg vs Banga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The visitors will meet a Norwegian team for the first time in a competitive match.

The hosts have squared off twice against a Lithuanian opponent, with both meetings taking place against Ekranas in the erstwhile Intertoto Cup. They won both meetings, recording a 7-1 win on aggregate.

The visitors are yet to open their goalscoring account in European qualifiers and have conceded 11 goals in four games thus far.

Troillongan have conceded at least two goals in their last six games in the Conference League qualifiers.

The hosts have conceded two goals apiece in four of their last six games in all competitions.

The visitors have failed to score in their last three games.

Ad

Rosenborg vs Banga Prediction

Troillongan have registered a win, suffered a loss, and played out a draw in three games this month. Notably, they have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games this season, with that defeat registered on penalties in June.

Tigrų ekipa have won just two of their last 11 games in all competitions, with both triumphs registered on their travels. They have conceded seven goals in their two away games in the qualifiers and will look to improve upon that record.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' winless record in European qualifiers, we back Troillongan to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Rosenborg 2-0 Banga

Rosenborg vs Banga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rosenborg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More