Rosenborg vs Lillestrom Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

Rosenborg will host Lillestrom at the Lerkendal Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Eliteserien campaign.

The home side have endured a rather difficult league campaign and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 1-0 by Aalesunds in their last league outing, falling behind just after the restart and failing to find their way back into the game despite a strong second-half performance.

Rosenborg sit 12th in the table with just 13 points picked up so far and will be targeting a positive result this Sunday.

Lillestrom, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful in their pursuit of European football. They were beaten 1-0 by Tromso last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances.

The visitors sit seventh in the Eliteserien standings with 17 points from 11 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Rosenborg vs Lillestrom Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Rosenborg and Lillestrom. The hosts have won 26 of those games while the visitors have won just seven times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

Rosenborg picked up a 3-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game losing streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and have kept just one in their last six.

All three of the Troillongan's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only one of Lillestrom's four league defeats this season has come away from home.

Rosenborg vs Lillestrom Prediction

Rosenborg are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six outings across all competitions. They have won just two of their last six home games and will hope they can maximize their home advantage this time around.

Lillestrom are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last eight matches. They are, however, undefeated in their last four away league games and could pick up maximum points this weekend.

Prediction: Rosenborg 1-2 Lillestrom

Rosenborg vs Lillestrom Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lillestrom to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

