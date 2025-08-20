Rosenborg vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025 

Rosenborg will entertain Mainz at Lerkendal Stadion in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. This is the playoff round of the competition following the conclusion of the third qualifying round.
Rosenborg vs Mainz Preview
Rosenborg progressed to the playoff round after defeating Swedish side Hammarby IF 1-0 on aggregate in the third qualifying round. It was their second matchday in this edition, having kicked off their campaign in the second qualifying round. The hosts outplayed Lithuanan team Banga 7-0 (5-0, 2-0) in the second qualifying round.
Troillongan are participating in the competition for the third time. They last appeared in the 2023–24 edition, when they reached the third qualifying round. Rosenborg finished fourth in the Norwegian top-flight, Eliteserien, in 2024, to earn qualification for the Conference League. They currently sit fifth in the table after 18 rounds of matches.
Mainz are entering the competition at this stage. They finished sixth in the 2024–25 Bundesliga to earn qualification to the UEFA Conference League playoff round. The visitors have been busy with preseason activities, beating Sarrkbrucken 4-1, Seekirchen 5-0 and drawing against Strasbourg (0-0) in friendlies matches.
Die Nullfünfer are set to appear in this competition for the first time. In fact, they are returning to Europe for the first time since 2016-2017, when they took part in the Europa League. Mainz will head for this clash on the back of a seven-game undefeated streak in all competitions.
Rosenborg vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Rosenborg have won five times in their last 10 matches, drawing thrice and losing twice.
- Rosenborg have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.
- Rosenborg have scored eight goals and conceded five in their last five matches.
- Mainz have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Rosenborg have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Mainz have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: Rosenborg – W-D-L-W-W, Mainz – W-D-W-W-D.
Rosenborg vs Mainz Prediction
Rosenborg will be counting on their experience in this competition as well as their competitive form, as they have played more official matches than the visitors.
Mainz ply their trade in a stronger league – the Bundesliga – which could give them an edge over the hosts, who compete in the Norwegian top flight.
Rosenborg are the favorites based on home advantage.
Prediction: Rosenborg 2-1 Mainz
Rosenborg vs Mainz Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Rosenborg to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Rosenborg to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Mainz to score - Yes