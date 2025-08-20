Rosenborg vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025 

Rosenborg will entertain Mainz at Lerkendal Stadion in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. This is the playoff round of the competition following the conclusion of the third qualifying round.

Ad

Rosenborg vs Mainz Preview

Rosenborg progressed to the playoff round after defeating Swedish side Hammarby IF 1-0 on aggregate in the third qualifying round. It was their second matchday in this edition, having kicked off their campaign in the second qualifying round. The hosts outplayed Lithuanan team Banga 7-0 (5-0, 2-0) in the second qualifying round.

Troillongan are participating in the competition for the third time. They last appeared in the 2023–24 edition, when they reached the third qualifying round. Rosenborg finished fourth in the Norwegian top-flight, Eliteserien, in 2024, to earn qualification for the Conference League. They currently sit fifth in the table after 18 rounds of matches.

Ad

Trending

Mainz are entering the competition at this stage. They finished sixth in the 2024–25 Bundesliga to earn qualification to the UEFA Conference League playoff round. The visitors have been busy with preseason activities, beating Sarrkbrucken 4-1, Seekirchen 5-0 and drawing against Strasbourg (0-0) in friendlies matches.

Die Nullfünfer are set to appear in this competition for the first time. In fact, they are returning to Europe for the first time since 2016-2017, when they took part in the Europa League. Mainz will head for this clash on the back of a seven-game undefeated streak in all competitions.

Ad

Rosenborg vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rosenborg have won five times in their last 10 matches, drawing thrice and losing twice.

Rosenborg have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

Rosenborg have scored eight goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Mainz have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Rosenborg have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Mainz have won thrice and drawn twice. Form Guide: Rosenborg – W-D-L-W-W, Mainz – W-D-W-W-D.

Ad

Rosenborg vs Mainz Prediction

Rosenborg will be counting on their experience in this competition as well as their competitive form, as they have played more official matches than the visitors.

Mainz ply their trade in a stronger league – the Bundesliga – which could give them an edge over the hosts, who compete in the Norwegian top flight.

Rosenborg are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Rosenborg 2-1 Mainz

Ad

Rosenborg vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Rosenborg to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Rosenborg to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mainz to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More