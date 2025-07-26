Rosenborg vs Tromso Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Seeking a 10th Eliteserien victory on the trot, Tromso journey to the Lerkendal Stadion to face Rosenborg on Sunday. Alfred Johansson’s men have won their last six home games against Tromso in the league, and we anticipate a thrilling matchup this weekend.

Rosenborg turned in a performance of the highest quality on Thursday as they stormed to a 5-0 victory over Lithuania in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round clash.

Alfred Johansson’s side now turn their attention to the Eliteserien, where they have failed to win five of their last six matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of June.

Rosenborg have picked up 27 points from their 15 league matches so far to sit fifth in the standings, but could move level with third-placed Brann with a win this weekend.

Tromso, meanwhile, continue their surge to the top of the league table as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Bryne FK last Sunday.

Jorgen Vik’s men have won nine back-to-back league matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding seven since May’s 1-0 loss against Sandefjord.

Tromso have picked up 31 points from their 14 Eliteserien games so far to sit second in the league table, five points behind first-placed Viking.

Rosenborg vs Tromso Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Rosenborg holds the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 24 of the last 51 meetings between the two teams.

Tromso have picked up 16 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Rosenborg are one of just two sides yet to lose a league game at home this season, picking up four wins and four draws from their eight matches so far.

Tromso are unbeaten in their last six away games, picking up five wins and one draw since April’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Brann.

Rosenborg vs Tromso Prediction

The last 10 league meetings between Rosenborg and Tromso have seen a combined 40 goals scored, and we anticipate another goal-fest this weekend.

While Rosenborg have been near impenetrable at home, Tromso are currently firing on all cylinders in the league, and we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Rosenborg 2-2 Tromso

Rosenborg vs Tromso Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last seven clashes between the two teams)

