Ross Barkley: On his way to the top?

Ross Barkley was the brightest talent in the Premier League at one point, but he lost his way somewhere in between, courtesy of some long-term injuries. Under Sarri, he looks rejuvenated, and he is in great form at the moment. Is it time for Barkley to fulfil his massive potential?

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The beginning

Born in Liverpool, Barkley joined the Everton youth team as an 11-year-old. It was in 2013 that Barkley made his mark on the Premier League. He put in many man-of-the-match performances in the League, and the world took notice of the bright talent.

Ross Barkley spent 5 years in Merseyside and towards the end, his game began to dip due to some unfortunate injuries. He didn't feature for Everton in his last season with the club as he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Bolton Wanderers v Everton - Premier League

It's time for Chelsea

It was Antonio Conte who bought the Englishman to Stamford Bridge. His signing divided fans as some believed he was just a waste of money, while others thought he was a risk worth taking. There is no doubt in Barkley's abilities, however, and at a price of £15 million, he was worth it.

He didn't make much of an impact in his first six months at Chelsea. When Sarri took over, things began to change. Under Sarri, Barkley looks altogether different. In 9 matches, he has recorded 3 goals and 3 assists. Not only for Chelsea, Barkley is also proving to be excellent for the Three Lions as well. He was instrumental in England's triumph against Spain.

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

With Barkley flourishing under Sarri, it seems like more chances will come the way of the Scouser. He is wearing the No. 8, previously worn by Frank Lampard. Can he emulate the legend?

Ross Barkley was touted as a complete midfielder at one point in his career. He is on the right path to prove all those who believed in him right!