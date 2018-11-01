×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ross Barkley: On his way to the top?

Jithin Varghese
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
888   //    01 Nov 2018, 12:22 IST

Ross Barkley was the brightest talent in the Premier League at one point, but he lost his way somewhere in between, courtesy of some long-term injuries. Under Sarri, he looks rejuvenated, and he is in great form at the moment. Is it time for Barkley to fulfil his massive potential?


Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The beginning

Born in Liverpool, Barkley joined the Everton youth team as an 11-year-old. It was in 2013 that Barkley made his mark on the Premier League. He put in many man-of-the-match performances in the League, and the world took notice of the bright talent.

Ross Barkley spent 5 years in Merseyside and towards the end, his game began to dip due to some unfortunate injuries. He didn't feature for Everton in his last season with the club as he was sidelined with a hamstring injury.


Bolton Wanderers v Everton - Premier League
Bolton Wanderers v Everton - Premier League

 It's time for Chelsea

It was Antonio Conte who bought the Englishman to Stamford Bridge. His signing divided fans as some believed he was just a waste of money, while others thought he was a risk worth taking. There is no doubt in Barkley's abilities, however, and at a price of £15 million, he was worth it.

He didn't make much of an impact in his first six months at Chelsea. When Sarri took over, things began to change. Under Sarri, Barkley looks altogether different. In 9 matches, he has recorded 3 goals and 3 assists. Not only for Chelsea, Barkley is also proving to be excellent for the Three Lions as well. He was instrumental in England's triumph against Spain.


Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A
Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

With Barkley flourishing under Sarri, it seems like more chances will come the way of the Scouser. He is wearing the No. 8, previously worn by Frank Lampard. Can he emulate the legend?

Ross Barkley was touted as a complete midfielder at one point in his career. He is on the right path to prove all those who believed in him right!

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea England Football Frank Lampard Ross Barkley Antonio Conte Maurizio Sarri
Jithin Varghese
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a software engineer working in Bangalore. I am a Liverpool fan to the core and loves Kerala Blasters with all my heart. I love Germany when it comes to the international level but I have a dream of supporting India in a World Cup (I would die to do so).
Chelsea star targets England recall
RELATED STORY
Boisterous Barkley helps Chelsea go 10 matches unbeaten
RELATED STORY
8 famous players who donned the number 8 jersey
RELATED STORY
How the Chelsea crest has evolved over the years
RELATED STORY
Sarri hails 'complete' Barkley after Burnley thumping
RELATED STORY
What if the Seven Deadly Sins were footballers?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Star declares his side are in the title race 
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Twitter reactions as John Terry retired after 23 years of...
RELATED STORY
5 of the most disrespectful crowd chants in football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us