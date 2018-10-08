×
Ross Barkley's game has improved under Maurizio Sarri claims Jermaine Jenas

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
760   //    08 Oct 2018, 13:19 IST

Southampton FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Barkley celebrates after extending Chelsea's lead

Ross Barkley put on an impressive display for Chelsea at the St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday and furnished proof that he could still go on to fulfil his potential. After setting up Eden Hazard for Chelsea's first goal of the night, Ross Barkley got on the scoresheet himself in the 57th minute.

Barkley's good form poses a happy problem for Maurizio Sarri. Competition for the midfield spots at Chelsea is intense with Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Barkley wanting to nail down the one available starting spot.

If Barkley can do more of what he did against Southampton in the upcoming games, there is every chance that the former Everton midfielder could become a regular feature for the Blues.

After joining Chelsea, Barkley was sidelined due to an injury but has now recuperated and is brimming with confidence.

Speaking on BBC Sport's Match of Day 2 (via Football London), former Tottenham Hotspur player Jermaine Jenas said,

"I don't think Sarri would be putting him in the position ahead of players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek if he didn't believe in him. Or if he couldn't fit into the system the way that he wants him to."
"He took his time since moving to Chelsea and what I really liked about his performance today, and what I think he's lacked at times, is making decisions himself."

Jenas opined that Barkley is slowly growing into a player who can contribute positively and dictate terms for his side.

"Rather than just doing those nice things, getting on the ball and passing five-yard, that's easy in a Chelsea team. Today he had an impact on the side, he played his role."
"We've spoken about what Jorginho has done since he arrived, and [Mateo] Kovacic, and we know what [Cesc] Fabregas and [N'Golo] Kante can do, and it was a good moment for Ross Barkley to show what he can do for Chelsea."

Jenas also touched upon how scoring Chelsea's second goal would have done him a world of good.

"Deserved his goal and then he started to show his flair, getting balls in more dangerous areas, having a bit more tenacity about his play, and we recognised that players started to react off him now, knowing that if they make runs they're going to deliveries from him."

Barkley is a player that the English fans had hoped would go on to become the next Wayne Rooney when he first broke into the scene. Following a couple of disappointing campaigns, that feeling had deteriorated. However, Barkley is now showing signs of getting back to his best and that is great news for the Three Lions.

