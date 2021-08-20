Ross County vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Ross County welcome Rangers to the Global Energy Stadium on Sunday with three points on the line in the Scottish Premiership.

The home side come into the game on the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Hibernian two weeks ago. Martin Boyle, Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge all scored in the first half to power the Hibs to all three points.

Rangers picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Alashkert in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. Alfredo Morelos scored midway through the second half to put the Glasgow side in the driving seat.

Steven Gerrard's men will return to domestic action where they will be looking to improve on their current fifth-place position in the table. Ross County sit in 10th spot with just one point picked up from two matches.

Ross County vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 11 wins and three draws from their previous 14 matches against Ross County - who are yet to pick up a victory against the Scottish giants.

Their most recent meeting came in January when five different men got on the scoresheet to help Rangers to a 5-0 victory on home soil.

The visitors have returned to winning ways, having initially lost three matches on the bounce in a disastrous week. Ross County have picked up two wins from their last five games in all competitions.

Ross County form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Ross County vs Rangers Team News

Ross County

The home side have defender Jake Vokins ruled out until at least October with a broken foot. There are no suspension concerns for Ross County.

Injury: Jake Vokins

Suspension: None

⚽️ GOAL OF THE DAY: @morelos2106 v Alashkert pic.twitter.com/j1AQNzD9sc — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 20, 2021

Rangers

Manager Steven Gerrard will be without Nnamdi Oforbuoh due to a heart condition and Ryan Jack, who has a calf injury.

Injury: Ryan Jack

Heart condition: Nnamdi Oforbuoh

Suspension: None

Ross County vs Rangers Predicted XI

Ross County Predicted XI (5-4-1): Ross Laidlaw (GK); Regan Charles-Cook, Alex Iacovitti, Keith Watson, Coll Donaldson, Connor Randall; Ross Callachan, Blair Spittal, Jordan Tilson, Harry Paton; Jordan White

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borno Barisic, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, James Tavanier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Scott Wright; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

Ross County vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers have been out-of-sorts in recent weeks but they come into this game on the back of consecutive morale-boosting victories.

The defending champions have too much in their armory for Ross County and should comfortably cruise to victory.

Prediction: Ross County 0-3 Rangers

Edited by Shardul Sant