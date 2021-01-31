Rot-Weiss Essen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news, and more | DFB-Pokal Cup 2020-21

Embattled Bayer Leverkusen turn their attention towards the DFB-Pokal this week, hoping for some respite after a recent series of poor results.
In a bid to win their first league cup title since 1993, Die Werkself travel to the Stadion Essen to face fourth-division side Rot-Weiss Essen in the round of 16.
Peter Bosz's men have been steadily losing ground in the race for the Bundesliga crown lately. A run of just one win from the last seven games has knocked them off the summit.
Now, they're down to fourth in the standings with 32 points from 19 games. That is a massive 12 points from holders Bayern Munich, who are once again running away with the Meisterschale.
However, the Bavarians have already been eliminated from this competition, boosting the prospects of the remaining teams. Leverkusen will hope to pounce on that opportunity.
Leverkusen have won with a frightening combined score of 11-1 in the previous two rounds. They will be excited to face minnows Essen, who are the lowest-ranked team left in the cup at this stage.
But they've not been pushovers by any means, seeing off top-flight club Arminia Bielefeld and second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the last two rounds.
Rot-Weiss Essen vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head
This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides.
Rot-Weiss Essen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W
Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L
Rot-Weiss Essen vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News
Rot-Weiss Essen
David Sauerland and Maximilian Pronichev are the only long-term absentees for Rot-Weiss Essen manager Christian Neidhart.
Injured: David Sauerland and Maximilian Pronichev
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Bayer Leverkusen
The Bundesliga side have seven players out injured at the moment. Meanwhile, Jonathan Tah is suspended from the clash for being sent off in the last round.
Injured: Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Sven Bender, Mitchell Weiser, Nadiem Amiri, Lars Bender, and Julian Baumgartlinger
Suspended: Jonathan Tah
Unavailable: None
Rot-Weiss Essen vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI
Rot-Weiss Essen (4-5-1): Daniel Davari; Sandro Plechaty, Daniel Heber, Alexander Hahn, Felix Herzenbruch; Isaiah Young, Marco Kehl-Gomez, Dennis Grote, Amara Conde, Joshua Endres; Simon Engelmann
Bayer Leverkusen (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Daley Sinkgraven, Tin Jedvaj, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Florian Wirtz, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay; Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario, and Leon Bailey
Rot-Weiss Essen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction
Essen will make life difficult for Leverkusen with home-ground advantage. However, the visitors have excellent attacking firepower in their ranks, which should guide them comfortably into the next round.
Prediction: Rot-Weiss Essen 0-3 Bayer LeverkusenPublished 31 Jan 2021, 20:45 IST