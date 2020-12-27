Rotherham United vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United are set to play hosts to Barnsley at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Wednesday in their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Rotherham United come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers nearly two weeks ago at Ewood Park. Second-half goals from young winger Harvey Elliott and attacker Adam Armstrong secured the win for Blackburn Rovers. Striker Michael Smith scored the consolation goal for Rotherham United.

Barnsley, on the other hand, beat Huddersfield Town 2-1 yesterday at Oakwell. A brace from Polish center-back Michal Helik ensured victory for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley. Centre-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green scored the solitary goal for Huddersfield Town.

Rotherham United vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Barnsley hold the clear advantage, having won both games.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2017 in the EFL Championship, with Barnsley beating Rotherham United 1-0 courtesy of a goal from attacker Adam Armstrong, now at Blackburn Rovers.

Rotherham United form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-L-W-L

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-L-W

Rotherham United vs Barnsley Team News

Rotherham United have a few injury concerns to deal with. Manager Paul Warne will be unable to call upon the services of left-backs Trevor Clarke and Joe Mattock, midfielder Kieran Sadlier, Wales international Shaun MacDonald, Scottish center-back Clark Robertson and winger Chiedozie Ogbene.

Injured: Trevor Clarke, Joe Mattock, Kieran Sadlier, Shaun MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Barnsley will be without right-back Jordan Williams, Finnish center-back Aapo Halme, German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre and left-back Ben Williams.

Injured: Mike-Steven Bahre, Aapo Halme, Jordan Williams, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Viktor Johansson, Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Angus MacDonald, Matthew Olosunde, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Matt Crooks, Ben Wiles, Kyle Vassell, Michael Smith

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Matty James, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Rotherham United vs Barnsley Prediction

Rotherham United have won just one of their last five games and sit 21st in the league table. Paul Warne's side did well to get promoted from League One, but they have a job in their hands if they intend to preserve their place in the Championship.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have impressed under the management of Valerien Ismael. The Reds pulled off a miraculous escape to avoid relegation last time around, but now sit comfortably in 10th position. The likes of Mads Andersen and Callum Styles have impressed and are seen as players with a high ceiling.

Barnsley have done well so far, and Rotherham United will have to be at their very best to get a result out of this game. A win for Ismael's side looks likely.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-3 Barnsley

