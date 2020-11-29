Rotherham United vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United are set to host Brentford at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Tuesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Rotherham United come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday.

A brace from striker Freddie Ladapo for Rotherham United was cancelled out by goals from winger Junior Stanislas and former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke for Bournemouth.

FULL TIME | Millers 2 v 2 AFC Bournemouth



Two goals from Freddie Ladapo earn the Millers a deserved share of the spoils at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Solanke and Stansilas on target for the visitors. #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/h4ILZGfHpS — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) November 28, 2020

Brentford, on the other hand, beat 10-man Queens Park Rangers 2-1 on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium. Goals from young German midfielder Vitaly Janelt and in-form striker Ivan Toney secured the win for Brentford.

Scotland international Lyndon Dykes scored the consolation goal for QPR, who had right-back Todd Kane sent off in the second half.

🔝 Most tackles

🔝 Most key passes

🔝 Most shots



A beast of a performance from @ivantoney24 last night #BrentfordFC #BREQPR pic.twitter.com/9tMXVIaorT — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 28, 2020

Rotherham United vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Rotherham United have won six games, lost seven and drawn four.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019, with Brentford beating Rotherham United 4-2. A brace from South Africa international Kamohelo Mokotjo and goals from Algerian winger Said Benrahma and striker Neal Maupay ensured victory for Brentford.

All three players have since left the club, with Mokotjo now playing for FC Cincinnati, and Benrahma and Maupay in the Premier League with West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

An own goal from Ezri Konsa and a goal from winger Jon Taylor were mere consolation for Rotherham United.

Rotherham United form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-L-D

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-D-W-W

Rotherham United vs Brentford Team News

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Kieran Sadlier, Wales international Shaun MacDonald, Scottish centre-back Clark Robertson and winger Chiedozie Ogbene, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Kieran Sadlier, Shaun MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Brentford will be without midfielder Shandon Baptiste, Danish right-back Mads Roerslev Rasmussen and Denmark international Christian Norgaard, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Christian Norgaard, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Brentford Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamal Blackman, Wes Harding, Michael Ihiekwe, Angus MacDonald, Matthew Olosunde, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles, Matt Crooks, Joe Mattock, Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith

Advertisement

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Ethan Pinnock, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Emiliano Marcondes, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Rotherham United vs Brentford Prediction

Rotherham United sit 19th in the league table, and have suffered from inconsistency. They have won one game from their last five, and Paul Warne's side will have to find form soon in order to ensure that they are not dragged into a relegation battle.

Brentford, on the other hand, endured a slow start to their league campaign, but have started finding their form. Striker Ivan Toney has been an astute signing, while players like Vitaly Janelt and Bryan Mbeumo have impressed.

Brentford are yet to be at their best, but should be able to emerge victorious over Rotherham United this week

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-2 Brentford

Also Read: Derby County vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21