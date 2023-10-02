Rotherham United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023 

Rotherham United will welcome Bristol City to the Aesseal New York Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 10 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Cardiff City over the weekend. Kion Etete and Perry Ng scored in the 56th and 90th minutes respectively to guide the Bluebirds to victory.

Bristol City, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a 3-2 defeat against Stoke City on home turf. They went two goals up courtesy of Samuel Bell and Nahki Wells. Mehdi Leris, Sead Haksabanovic and Nathan Lowe all found the back of the net to help the Potters complete the stunning comeback.

The defeat saw the Robins drop to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 12 points from nine games. Rotherham United remain in the dropzone, having garnered five points from nine games.

Rotherham United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 56 occasions in the past. Rotherham United have 24 wins to their name, Bristol City were victorious in 22 previous games, while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent April 2023 when Bristol City claimed a 2-1 home win.

Rotherham United's five games at home in all competitions this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bristol City have lost just two of their last nine away games against Rotherham United, winning four and drawing three.

Rotherham United have the second-worst defense in the league, having conceded 19 goals in nine games.

Rotherham United vs Bristol City Prediction

Rotherham United have struggled at both ends of the field, with goals proving hard to come by, while their defense is easily breached. The Millers are three points away from safety but will relish a return to home comforts, having lost just one of four league games here this season.

Bristol City, by contrast, have been better on their travels than at home. This is best emphasized by their most recent game where they lost a two-goal lead in front of their fans. They have gotten seven of their 12 points this season in away games.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Bristol City

Rotherham United vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals