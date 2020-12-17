Rotherham United vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Rotherham United will host Derby County at the New York Stadium on Saturday for a matchday 20 clash in the EFL Championship.

In many ways, this is a relegation six-pointer, as both sides are currently in a relegation battle, with Rotherham in 20th and Derby County occupying the final relegation spot on goal difference.

🧠| Rotherham United are incredibly proud to be supporting the fantastic work undertaken by the @EFL and @MindCharity as part of the #TeamTalk campaign.



Don't struggle in silence. Stay connected.



Read more, here ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud https://t.co/JjVV4jMgeS pic.twitter.com/Ixv8VvPL9Q — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) December 17, 2020

The hosts were on the losing end of a 2-1 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers, while Derby made it six games without defeat with an impressive 2-0 victory over promotion-chasing Swansea City.

Rotherham United vs Derby County Head-to-Head

This will be just the 50th meeting between the sides and Derby County have a sightly better head-to-head record.

The Rams have 18 wins and 17 draws to their name, while Rotherham were victorious on 14 previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in March 2019 when a Frank Lampard-led Derby went on the rampage in a 6-1 victory at Pride Park.

Rotherham United form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Derby County form guide: D-W-D-D-W

Rotherham United vs Derby County Team News

Rotherham United

Manager Paul Warne has five players unavailable through injury.

Joe Mattock (ankle), Kieran Sadlier (ankle), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Clark Robertson (broken foot), and Chiedozie Ogbene (knee cap) are all in the treatment room.

There are no suspension worries for Rotherham United.

Injuries: Joe Mattock, Kieran Sadlier, Shaun MacDonald, Clark Robertson, Chiedozie Ogbene

Suspension: None

Derby County

The visitors have two players sidelined by injury. Tom Lawrence and Curtis Davies (both ankle) are unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Wayne Rooney.

Injuries: Tom Lawrence, Curtis Davies

Suspension: None

Rotherham United vs Derby County Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jamal Blackman; Trevor Clarke, Angus MacDonald, Michael Ihiekwe, Wes Harding; Mickel Miller, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Ben Wiles, Florian Jozefzoon; Freddie Ladapo

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Marshall; Lee Buchanan, Matthew Clarke, Andre Wisdom, Nathan Bryne; Krystian Bielik, Graeme Shinnie, Jason Knight; Kamil Jozwoak, Colin Kazim-Richards, Martyn Waghorn

Rotherham United vs Derby County Prediction

Derby County have made steady gains since the temporary appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager and the Rams have climbed up from the bottom of the table.

⛔️⛔️⛔️⛔️



Four straight clean sheets for the Rams! 👊#DCFC pic.twitter.com/xuEC03HPUk — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) December 17, 2020

The former Manchester United forward has adopted a more traditional four-man defence, ditching the former three-man defensive system. This has been the backbone of the club keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

Positive results have been earned against high-flyers like Bentford, Stoke City, and Swansea, building confidence in the Derby ranks.

Although Rotherham are also in need of the points, the hosts' poor form that has seen them post one win from their last eight games. We expect Derby County to narrowly win this encounter.

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-1 Derby County