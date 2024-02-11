Rotherham United vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

Rotherham United will host Hull City at the New York Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a very poor season and are running out of time to save their top-flight status. They were beaten 3-0 by an in-form and clinical Leeds United side in their last match and could have no complaints about the result after failing to fashion any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet.

Rotherham United sit rock-bottom in the Championship standings with just 19 points from 30 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week.

Hull City have had their struggles of late but remain hopeful of securing playoff football at the end of the campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by Swansea City in their game on Saturday falling behind in the opening 15 minutes and failing to find a way back into the game.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with 45 points from 30 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Tuesday.

Rotherham United vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 76 meetings between Rotherham and Hull. The hosts have won 27 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Rotherham have the worst defensive record in the English second tier this season with a goal concession tally of 57.

Only six of the Tigers' 13 league wins this season have come away from home.

Rotherham United vs Hull City Prediction

Rotherham are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last seven games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last nine home matches and could struggle here.

Hull's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. Despite their recent struggles on the road, the gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Hull City

Rotherham United vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hull City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)