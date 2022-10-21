Rotherham United vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2022

Rotherham United host Hull City at the New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking for their third straight win.

After going winless in four games, the Millers beat Huddersfield Town and Stoke City in succession to restore some degree of normalcy back into their campaign.

This was also the first pair of victories for new manager Matt Taylor, who replaced Paul Warner after he was sacked last month following just three wins in the opening 12 games.

Rotherham United @OfficialRUFC



#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud

themillers.co.uk/news/2022/octo… READ | In case you missed them earlier, you can read highlights from Matt Taylor's pre-Hull City press conference here READ | In case you missed them earlier, you can read highlights from Matt Taylor's pre-Hull City press conference here ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudthemillers.co.uk/news/2022/octo…

With 21 points from 14 games, Rotherham are 11th in the league standings, eight places above Hull, despite winning the same number of matches.

The Tigers have lost eight times from their opening 15 games, and following their most recent two losses, overcame Blackpool 3-1 in their last outing.

Rotherham United vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 clashes between the sides before and the spoils are equally shared with 27 wins for each side.

Rotherham last beat Hull in December 2015, going four matches without a victory since.

This will be the first league encounter between Rotherham and Hull since the 2018-19 Championship season.

Hull won 3-2 in their last visit to the New York Stadium.

The last five league games between Rotherham and Hull have seen 23 goals.

Rotherham have won four league games this season and winning on Saturday would equal their record from the 2020-21 season, when the Millers won five times in 23 clashes.

Hull City have lost their last four Yorkshire derbies in league football, all without scoring a single goal, losing to Barnsley, Huddersfield (twice) and Sheffield United,

Four of Rotherham's last six league goals have come by the way of set pieces - two penalties, one free kick and one corner, including the winning goal in each of their last two games.

Rotherham United vs Hull City Prediction

Neither team have been particularly impressive this season, but Rotherham are showing signs of returning to form following a spell of poor results.

Hull City @HullCity



🧵 Stay tuned for quotes... 🗣️ Andy Dawson will be speaking to the media shortly ahead of #ROTHUL 🧵 Stay tuned for quotes... 🗣️ Andy Dawson will be speaking to the media shortly ahead of #ROTHUL.🧵 Stay tuned for quotes... 👇 https://t.co/UXWSpunXHr

Their record at home this season has also been great, and Hull will be in for another challenge at the New York Stadium.

It will be close but we expect the hosts to prevail.

Prediction: Rotherham United 2-1 Hull City

Rotherham United vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rotherham United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes