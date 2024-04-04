Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th, 2024

Rotherham United lock horns with Plymouth Argyle in round 41 of the Championship on Friday (April 5).

Leam Richardson's Rotherham are coming off a 2-1 home win over Millwall in their previous outing. All three goals came after the break. Sebastian Revan fired the Millers in front after 71 minutes, but Ryan Longman restored parity for Millwall seven minutes later.

Rotherham, though, had the last laugh, with Charlie Wyke's 86th-minute winner snapping the Millers' 16-game winless run in the Championship, having ended a nine-game losing run with a goalless draw at home to Huddersfield.

The win delayed the Millers' imminent drop to League One, but they remain bottom of the standings, with 23 points from 40 games, 16 behind 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 10-man Plymouth slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to Bristol City in their last outing, with Nahki Wells scoring a 57th-minute winner. Coach Ian Foster paid the price for the loss by facing the sack, with the Pilgrims - losing for the eighth time in 11 games - being just a point above the relegation zone.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Rotherham-Plymouth Championship clash:

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 73 meetings across competitions, Rotherham trail Plymouth 29-27.

The two teams have split their last five meetings, winning twice apiece, with the reverse fixture at Plymouth in December ending in a 3-2 defeat for Rotherham.

Rotherham have three defeats in their last five home games but are unbeaten in their last two, winning one.

Plymouth have one win in their last five away outings, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Rotherham: W-L-D-L-L; Plymouth: L-L-L-D-L

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle prediction

Both sides have not had the best of campaigns, especially Rotherham, who are destined to go down barring a miracle.

In fact, the Millers will do so if they don't beat Plymouth, who are in wretched form themselves, going winless in six games, losing five. In fact, the visitors have just one win in 12 games across competitions.

There's little to separate the two sides in terms of their head-to-head, but expect the Millers to ride their new-found momentum and win back-to-back for the first time this season.

Pick: Rotherham United 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle betting tips

Tip 1: Rotherham to win

Tip 2: Rotherham to keep a clean sheet: Yes (The Millers have five clean sheets in their last eight meetings with Plymouth.)

Tip 3: Less than 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last eight meetings have had a solitary goal.)