Rotherham United vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Last-placed Rotherham United will entertain Sunderland at the New York Stadium in their last EFL Championship match of the year on Friday.

The hosts registered their first win since October in their Boxing Day clash over Coventry City, recording a 1-0 home win. Cohen Bramall scored his first goal of the league campaign, scoring the match-winner in the 72nd minute. It was their third win of the season and they have 16 points to their name, the same as 23rd-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors also returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses on Boxing Day as Jack Clarke's 82nd-minute goal helped them to a 1-0 win over Hull City. They climbed to sixth place in the standings at the expense of Hull after that win.

Rotherham United vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 30 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 16 wins to their name. The hosts have five wins to their name and nine games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams registered home wins in their Championship meetings. They met in the reverse fixture in August, with the visitors recording a 2-1 comeback win.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 47 goals in 24 games. Interestingly, they have kept just two clean sheets to their name this term.

Sunderland's 1-0 win over Hull City on Tuesday was their first win in their travels in seven games. They have failed to score in four of their last six away games.

Rotherham United's three wins in the league this season have come at home. Only four of their 14 defeats in the league have come in home games.

Rotherham have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two home meetings against the visitors, with an aggregate score of 7-2.

Rotherham United vs Sunderland Prediction

The Millers broke their 11-game winless streak on Tuesday and will look to build that form in this match. Four of their five wins against the visitors have come at home, including back-to-back wins in their last two home games and they'll look to leave a good account of themselves here.

Leam Richardson remains without the services of Lee Peltier, Fred Onyedinma, Tyler Blackett, Andre Green, Cameron Humphreys, Grant Hall, and Shane Ferguson through injuries. The lengthy absentee list might impact their performance here.

The Black Cats bounced back after back-to-back defeats and also returned to goalscoring ways in their Boxing Day clash against Hull City. Interestingly, it was their first win in away games since September.

It was the first win for new manager Michael Beale and he will look to build on that form here. He will be without the services of Corry Evans, Niall Huggins, and Jay Matete through injuries while Bradley Dack had a relapse of his hamstring injury against Hull City and is unlikely to start here.

Luis Hemir faces a late fitness test as he missed out against Hull through a bug while Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin are also unlikely to start.

Both teams have significant absentees and will play their third game in a week. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Sunderland

Rotherham United vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jack Clarke to score or assist any time - Yes