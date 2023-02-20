Rotherham United vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21, 2023

Rotherham United and Sunderland will go head-to-head at the New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday (February 21).

The Black Cats will look to complete an impressive league double over the hosts after claiming a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture in August.

Rotherham failed to steer clear of the danger zone, as they were beaten 2-0 by Coventry City on Saturday (February 18).

The Millers have now failed to win their last five league outings, drawing thrice and losing twice. With 33 points from 32 games, Rotherham are 21st in the Championship, just two points above the relegation zone.

Sunderland, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (February 18).

Before that, Tony Mowbray’s side picked up successive league wins over Reading and QPR. With 49 points from 32 games, Sunderland are fifth in the league table, level on points with Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

Rotherham United vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from their last 28 meetings, Sunderland boast a clear upper hand in the fixture.

Rotherham have picked up just four wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Sunderland are unbeaten in five league games, winning three, since the second week of January.

The Millers are winless in five games, drawing thrice and losing twice, since a 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on January 15.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in ten away games across competitions, winning five, since October.

Rotherham United vs Sunderland Prediction

While Sunderland are pushing for a playoff spot, Rotherham have endured a rough campaign and are fighting to beat the drop. The Black Cats have been solid away from home in the last few months and should come out victorious here.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Sunderland

Rotherham United vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sunderland

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of their last seven encounters.)

