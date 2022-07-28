Rotherham United vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022–23 

Rotherham United will welcome Swansea City to the New York Stadium for their Championship opener on Saturday.

Rotherham are returning to the Championship after an year's absence. They earned promotion from EFL League One last season after finishing second out of 24 teams.

The Millers have laid commendable groundwork for the new campaign, with a preseason tour to Croatia involving seven friendlies. Seven new players have been recruited, including centre-forwards Tom Eaves and Conor Washington. However, they'll have their task cut out against Swansea.

Swansea finished 15th in the Championship last season – a long way from their objective of securing a Premier League return. However, they remain one of the strongest teams in the second tier.

The Swans released five players at the end of last season, bringing four on board, including Joe Allen from Stoke City. The Welsh outfit had an underwhelming preseason, playing just three friendlies. Their last trip to the New York Stadium ended with a win, which they'll look to continue here.

Rotherham, meanwhile, will strive to avoid a setback in their season opener, but Swansea will eye another win at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham United vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Swansea have prevailed four times, scoring ten goals, while Rotherham have claimed one win.

Rotherham United form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W.

Swansea City form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L.

Rotherham United vs Swansea City Team News

Rotherham United

Centre-back Jamie McCart, acquired recently from St. Johnstone FC, is not expected to play due to injury.

Injured: Jamie McCart.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Swansea City

Midfielder Liam Walsh is sidelined with an achilles tendon rupture. However, centre-back Ben Cabango has returned from an ankle injury and could play here.

Injured: Liam Walsh.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Rotherham United vs Swansea City Predicted Xls

Rotherham United (3-4-2-1): Viktor Johansson (GK), Cohen Bramall, Cameron Humphreys, Richard Wood, Shane Ferguson, Oliver Rathbone, Dan Barlaser, Wes Harding, Chiedozie Ogbene, Ben Wiles, Tom Eaves.

Swansea City (3-4-3): Andy Fisher (GK), Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere, Kyle Naughton, Jay Fulton, Olivier Ntcham, Matt Grimes, Joe Allen, Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Liam Cullen.

Rotherham United vs Swansea City Prediction

Rotherham will hope to see their long preseason efforts pay off from the first game of the season. That could bear fruit, and Rotherham are likely to start their campaign with a narrow win.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Swansea City.

