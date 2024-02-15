Rotherham United vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Rotherham United will face Watford at the New York Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a poor season and are now staring down the relegation barrel with almost a third of the campaign gone. They were beaten 2-1 by Hull City in their last match taking the lead after just four minutes following a Christ Junior Tiehi strike before their opponents scored a quickfire second-half double to clinch maximum points.

Rotherham sit rock-bottom in the Championship table with just 19 points from 31 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Watford have failed to perform in recent weeks and are rapidly falling behind in the race for the promotion playoffs. They were beaten 4-2 by Norwich City last time out and had previously come from behind to cancel out a two-goal deficit in the second half before allowing a further two goals in the final minutes of the match.

The visitors sit mid-table in 12th place with 41 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Rotherham United vs Watford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Rotherham and Watford. The hosts have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2003.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Rotherham are the second-lowest-scoring side in the English Championship this season with a goal tally of just 26.

The Hornets have kept just one clean sheet in their last 19 games across all competitions.

Rotherham United vs Watford Prediction

Rotherham are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in their last eight games across all competitions. They have lost their last three games on home turf and will be desperate to end that streak here.

Similarly, Watford have lost their last four games on the bounce and are winless in their last seven. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight away league games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Watford

Rotherham United vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the visitors' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)