Rotherham United vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Rotherham United host Watford at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss in their last outing.

The Millers were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland on Thursday as the Black Cats ran riot in the second half, netting all three goals after the break.

The defeat ended their unbeaten start to the season and they were relegated down to 12th position in the Championship table with nine points from six games.

Watford, meanwhile, are in fourth place with 12 points from seven games and recently ended their four-game winless run in all competitions with a narrow 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Rotherham United vs Watford Head-To-Head

There have been 27 previous clashes between the sides, with Watford winning on more than half the occasions (14), while losing to Rotherham just six times.

Interestingly, the Hornets haven't lost to the South Yorkshire outfit since February 2003, and have won their last five clashes against them, conceding just once.

Rotherham United Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Watford Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Rotherham United vs Watford Team News

Rotherham United

The Millers have a clean bill of health coming into Saturday, with Joshua Kayode returning from a muscle injury.

Daniel Barlaser has been their creative force so far this season with four assists already registered and will be crucial in keeping the juices flowing on Saturday.

Richard Wood struck twice in Rotherham's last home game and will be keen to add to his tally.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Watford

The Hornets aren't so lucky with injuries right now as Samuel Kalu is out with a hamstring problem while Tom Dele-Bashiru and Imran Louza have knee injuries.

Vakoun Bayo scored a 93rd-minute winner for Watford in their last game after coming off the bench and will be hoping to get rewarded for it with a place in the starting XI.

Injured: Samuel Kalu, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Imran Louza

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rotherham United vs Watford Predicted XI

Rotherham United (3-1-4-2): Viktor Johansson; Grant Hall, Richard Wood, Cameron Humphreys; Daniel Barlaser; Ben Wiles, Oliver Rathbone, Cohen Bramall, Brooke Norton-Cuffy; Conor Washington, Chiedozie Ogbene.

Watford (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bachmann; Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta, Craig Cathcart; Hassane Kamara, Edo Kayembe, Hamza Choudhury, Ken Sema; Tom Dele-Bashiru; Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr.

Rotherham United vs Watford Prediction

Watford have won their last five games in a row over Rotherham but their form hasn't been the best of late.

Rotherham are themselves coming off the back of a 3-0 vanquish at Sunderland but should be able to eke out a point here.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Watford

