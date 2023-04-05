Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2023 

Rotherham United will host West Bromwich Albion at the New York Stadium on Friday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have struggled for results on their return to the Championship and are now fighting for their survival with less than 10 games to play. They held on for a goalless draw against Hull City last time out and could have no complaints after failing to record a shot on target throughout the game.

West Brom have had mixed results this season but remain in the race for the promotion playoffs. They played out a goalless draw against Millwall in their last league outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of lacking inventiveness in the final third.

The visitors have picked up 56 points from 38 games this season and sit ninth in the league table. They are five points away from the playoff spots and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 14 meetings between Rotherham and West Brom. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Seven of the Millers' nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only five of the Baggies' 15 league wins this season have come on the road.

West Brom have conceded 39 goals in the Championship this season. Only three teams have conceded fewer, all of which currently sit in the promotion playoff spots.

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Rotherham are on a three-game winless run, picking up one draw and two defeats in that period. They have, however, won two of their last three home matches and will be hopeful of a result here.

West Brom are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last four games. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should have just enough to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 West Bromwich Albion

Rotherham United vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)

