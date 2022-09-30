Rotherham United vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2022

Rotherham United host Wigan Athletic at the New York Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday as both sides look to return to winning ways.

With 14 points from nine games, the Millers are down in eighth position of the league standings and have seen an inconsistent run.

Paul Warne's side were also held to a goalless stalemate by Middlesbrough in their last game before the international break.

However, one thing going for them right now is a stoic defense, having conceded only six times this season, the third-lowest by any side in the Championship right now.

Wigan, meanwhile, are down in 12th with 13 points and have won the same number of league games this season as Rotherham.

The Latics started their campaign with three consecutive draws before picking up their first win of the season away to Birmingham.

After two more setbacks, the Greater Manchester outfit picked up consecutive wins against Luton Town and Huddersfield before going down 1-0 to Reading.

Rotherham United vs Wigan Athletic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Wigan have won 22 of their previous 42 clashes with Rotherham, losing only 12 times.

Rotherham haven't beaten Wigan since August 2018 and in the Championship since December 2016.

The Millers have beaten the Latics just twice in their last 10 clashes.

Wigan are currently seven league games unbeaten in the fixture.

Wigan have lost only one of their last nine away league games to Rotherham, losing 3-2 in the 2016-17 campaign.

Rotherham have trailed the fewest minutes of any side in the Championship with just 38 minutes, all of which came in their defeat to Sunderland.

Wigan have won their last three away games - not since March 2015 have the side managed more.

The Millers have conceded only six goals in the league this season, with only Preston North End (4) and Sheffield United (5) shipping in fewer goals.

Rotherham United vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Neither side have been consistent this season and they have both struggled to hit the throttle, so this could be a dull, low-scoring affair.

Rotherham are a good team defensively at home but Wigan have enough in the tank to fight back and eke out a draw.

Prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Rotherham United vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

